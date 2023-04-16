Trade, financial and critical agreements on the US role in Ukraine: the Lula-Xi alliance irritates (and could weaken) the United States

Take it with you’the Brazilian president’s trip is an expression of a change taking place in the world Ignatius Lula da Silva in China, which ended on Sunday a Brasilia. The president, together with a group of about 73 politicians and men of business, he accomplished in four days l’eagerly awaited visit to the Far East where he met Xi Jinping. On his way back to Brazil, at the request of the chancellery of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Lula made an important stopover in Abu Dhabi, where he met with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the president of the Emirates, to sign cooperation agreements.

Lula did not land immediately in Beijing, the capital, but a Shanghaiwhere he was welcomed by the former president of Brazil, Dilma Rousseffrecently appointed to lead the Ndbthe development bank of Brics (the emerging countries organization, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) based in China. Although the BRICS idea was formulated in the United States by the ex Chief Economist of Goldman Sachs, British currency expert Jim O’Neil in a 2001 study titled Building better global economic BRICs, the spirit of Rousseff’s inauguration was not exactly pro-US financial. “Why can’t we do our trade backed by our own currency? Who decided it was the dollar?” Lula said in Rousseff’s inaugural speech to the NDB, where the president once again defended the use of local currencies to free himself from the hegemonic monetary policy of the Greenback, obtained in 1944 with the agreements of Bretton Woodsin the United States, where the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) were founded.

“It is not possible – Lula pressed – to suffocate economies as the International Monetary Fund is doing now with theArgentina. The IMF or any other bank, when they lend to a Third World country, people feel empowered to run the charge, to manage the nation’s account. As if the countries become hostages of the one who lent the money”. In your speech, the economist Rousseff made it clear how your management policy will be at the Ndb, in which from 2021 funds from the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh, Egypt and Uruguay are inflowing. “With a combined population of over 3 billion of people and a GDP of over 25 trillion dollars, the BRICS are in a unique position to pave the way towards the development of a prosperous world and a development shared by all humanity,” Rousseff said.

Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed Lula and Rosângela da Silva, the first lady on Friday April 14 in a solemn ceremony in Heavenly Square in Beijing. The two presidents then continued the protocol in a confidential conversation. According to the Chinese press, the two leaders also spoke about the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, in which they agreed that “dialogue and negotiation are the’only way d’viable way out to resolve the Ukrainian crisis”. Lula and Jinping signed 15 chords involving both governments. In addition, another 20 commercial agreements were signed between Brazilian and Chinese companies and public bodies. The agreements concern commercial exchanges, finance, agro-business, technology, culture, communication and tourism. Lula’s visit to China seals the preferential relationship again Brazil with its most important economic partner, after the conflicting relationship with the former president Jair Bolsonaro with Beijing. There Development Bank of China will lend 6.5 billion reais to Brasilia and the finance minister fernando haddad he said the Brazilian government “wants to reindustrialize” Brazil with the “support of Chinese investment.”

Haddad also specified that he has no intention of alienating Brazil from the United States. “We are making an effort to get closer, we want US investment, but in fact we are almost experiencing a divestment movement. In the past government, many American companies have stopped investing in Brazil. But we want to partner with these three major trading blocs: the United States, China and the European Union,” Haddad said. The minister’s reassurances come amid tensions in relations between Chinese e United States.

Competition for markets and political influence between the two countries has intensified in recent years, and the two nations accuse each other of abusive interference in areas of mutual interest around the world. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in 2022 that China is the only country currently capable of “reshaping” the international order. Lula e Xi obviously they are not looking only for commercial agreements, but for strategic opportunities. Beijing sees in Brazil a powerful ally to establish itself firmly in South America. In the travel report Lula in China, the Brazilian government emphasizes the geopolitical defense of Brazil in favor of the Chinese, even against Taiwan. The Asian country is a powerful partner for Brazil to return to the scene of international politics and try to obtain, moreover, the longed-for permanent seat in the’Him. “No one will forbid Brazil from improving relations with China,” Lula said. The Americans did not like the Brazilian president’s statements, especially those on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, considering them “an affront”: “The United States must stop encouraging war and start talking about peace,” said President Lula before to leave for the United Arab Emirates. Albeit brief, Lula’s meeting with the Emir of Abu Dhabi, Mohammed bin Zayedhas a symbolic value, since it connects Brazil with the renewed international politics of the Arab countries, above all after the historic rapprochement of theSaudi Arabia With the’Iran, which took place thanks to the mediation of Chinese diplomacy. The UAE is among Brazil’s top three trading partners and the Middle East’s largest investor in the South American country. Credit Suisse’s monetary crisis came to a head when the Swiss company’s main shareholder, the Saudi National Bank, refused to invest to save the Swiss institution. The no came after the Saudis even announced investments in Irana country considered by Jerusalem and Washington as an enemy par excellence, but very close to Brasilia and probably the next member of the BRICS.