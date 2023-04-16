Fiorentina-Atalanta, Italian: ‘Atalanta dangerous, important test’

The Viola coach on the eve of the postponement with Atalanta: “They are of the highest level, with an effective game and top technical guidance”. A Fiorentina team engaged on three fronts in this season finale: “Important results can come, but the difficulties are increasing”. In Atalanta out Pasalic, Koopmeiners returns

“Against Atalanta it will be one very difficult game, against a team that has super numbers away from home and is very dangerous. Atalanta are a top-level team, with an effective game and a top coach. For us a another important exam that we will try to face as always“. So Vincent Italianto the media of the Viola club, on the eve of his Fiorentina match against Atalanta at the Franchi stadium in Florence.

A Fiorentina that aims to conquer the full booty to get ever closer in the standings, with a view to fighting for a place in Europe, to the team led by Gasperini: “Aiming for victory must be a constant for everyone, even for us who have so many appointments – underlined the coach of the ligliata team -. There are still nine games available and we will try to score many points and make progress in the standings. Then we’ll try to give our best in front of our fans.”

Fiorentina are busy in the league, Conference League and Coppa Italia in recent weeks and inevitably on Monday the Italian will be forced to make a turnover to always field the best formation: “Let’s see what we will do but some changes are inevitable. We are within three competitions and important results can be achieved, the difficulties increase – concluded Italian -. As always, eleven players will take the field who will be strong right away. We will evaluate between today and tomorrow who will be better off.”