Original title: Car navigation bullet advertisements are killing people

The annoying pop-up window ads will appear on the car navigation.

According to reports, recently, a FAW-Volkswagen ID.6 pure electric vehicle owner was driving with on-board navigation, and a pop-up advertisement suddenly appeared on the central control screen to block the navigation information, which caused widespread concern. Another car blogger broke the news that the Mercedes-Benz car system also had pop-up advertisements on the central control screen, which blocked some car navigation content and was difficult to close.

Pop-up ads on phones and computers are abhorrent, but it’s the first time I’ve heard of them in car navigation. Is this a matter of fame, money, or human life?

“There are thousands of roads, and safety is the first.” Driving safety is no child’s play.

When driving a car, the navigation suddenly pops up an advertisement. How will the driver react when caught off guard? Especially some newbies, will they be in a hurry or even make mistakes in the rush? Driving the wrong way is not a big deal. If a traffic accident is caused by distraction, who will be responsible? Who is responsible? This is precisely the key to the public outrage this kind of bottom-line marketing has sparked.

In-car navigation pop-up advertisements “play as you want” and should be punished according to law. The “Public Security Administration Punishment Law” stipulates that a warning or a fine of not more than 200 yuan may be imposed for acts that “impede the normal running of vehicles”; if the circumstances are more serious, they shall be detained for not less than five days but not more than 10 days, and may also be fined not more than 500 yuan. . The “Advertising Law” also clearly states that “advertisers, advertising operators, and advertising publishers shall abide by laws and regulations when engaging in advertising activities” and must not “endanger personal and property safety, or disclose personal privacy”, otherwise they should bear legal responsibility.

Now that there is a law to follow, we should “play it as soon as it shows up” for in-car navigation pop-up advertisements, and wait until the pop-up window advertisements cause an accident and become a “murderer” before being held accountable. It’s too late to regret it. (Hu Xinhong)