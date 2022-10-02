[The Epoch Times, October 2, 2022](Reported by The Epoch Times reporter Ma Weifen) Taiwanese director Wu Nianzhen is known as “Ojisang who can tell the most stories”. life, and the secrets of keeping marriages together; although he is 70 years old, the musical troupe he leads will start a tour in October.

The host of the show, Tang Qiyang, met Wu Nianzhen more than 20 years ago, but she didn’t expect to be asked by Wu Nianzhen before she even said, “When will I retire?”

After looking at the astrolabe, Tang Qiyang thought that Wu Nianzhen “has a very good job luck; he is also someone who is easy to be seen by others, or is held tightly, and will do his best.” Tang Qiyang praised Wu Nianzhen, “Do you think he can retire for his rhetoric, his speed of speech, and his opinions?” He also laughed at him and said, “Don’t think about it!”

Wu Nianzhen has been married for 40 years and showed off the wedding photos of that year on the show. Tang Qiyang asked him about his marriage philosophy, and Wu Nianzhen said leisurely, “to endure the calm for a while, and take a step back to see the sky.” Yan Yalun laughed at the scene and said, “I often hear elders say this, but I have no vision for marriage at all.”

Wu Nianzhen currently “has a grandson who can do everything”, but also because of the epidemic, his son can’t set a table or invite friends to dinner when he gets married or has a child. Wu Nianzhen jokingly said, “My friends do not admit that my son is married, nor do they admit that I have become a grandpa. “.

Wu Nianzhen’s work and “Goodbye Beitou 2.0” by the Green Light Theatre will be staged three times from October. The host Yan Yalun asked Wu Nianzhen, “You are mostly based on women in the creation of characters, because men are not very impressed with you?”

Wu Nianzhen laughed and said that when he chatted with male friends, he also said, “You guys don’t have a story.”

Wu Nianzhen added that if you look at Taiwanese women objectively, you will feel that “if you can make family life normal or continue certain emotions, or even support your family in the event of a catastrophe, you are all women.”

This also made Tang Qiyang sigh and say: “Really! Many times it depends on the sacrifice of girls.”

In addition, Wu Nianzhen also expressed emotionally that the epidemic has had an impact on every industry, and troupe performances are no exception. When it was mentioned that “Conditions VII on Earth” by the Green Light Theatre came across, the first one decided to change the schedule and let the audience choose to keep their tickets or refund them. In the end, as many as 97 percent of people kept their tickets.

Wu Nianzhen said, “Even if they wait until next year,” he also said that he was moved by “you are loved, or you are trusted. This kind of thing is very satisfying, much more satisfying than the audience buying tickets.”

