Car of the year 2024, the seven candidates: features and prices

More than half of the seven models from which the Car of the Year 2024 will be chosen are battery-powered and high-wheeled: these are the Kia EV9, the Peugeot 3008, the Renault Scenic and the Volvo EX30. Another crossover is full and plug-in hybrid, the Toyota C-HR. Added to which are the BMW 5 Series sedans in the electric i5 version and the first Chinese car in the competition, the BYD Seal.

