Car subscription under 400 euros: cheap deal for an electric SUV

Auto-Abos offer many advantages. That’s how it is All Inclusive Offersat them All additional costs are already included in the monthly rate. Also, they usually have shorter terms than leases, what another higher planning security there as well as that Reduced risk for auto subscribers. Finally, car subscriptions are usually too available at short notice or immediately, since the vehicles do not have to be produced first. Unfortunately, car subscriptions are also very expensive … aren’t they?

Why are car subscriptions so expensive?

Actually they are monthly installments for the same car in the subscription higher than in leasing contracts. Therefore, car subscriptions seem more expensive. However, it is neglected that in the monthly installment for a car subscription in contrast to leasing all additional costs (except fuel costs) are included. That means: Running costs for Registration, tax, insurance, maintenance and more are already included in the monthly rate. If you add these ancillary costs to the leasing rate, it becomes clear that that subscriptions do not necessarily have to be more expensive than leasing.

Elaris Beo: This car subscription costs less than 400 euros a month

This is especially true for offers like this Car subscription for the Elaris Beothe one at Like 2 Drive costs less than 400.00 euros per month*. As part of this Fast-Lane-Abos is the Electric SUV Beo from Elaris for only 379.00 euros available. Fast Lane means that the subscription is a short lead time of only two to four weeks has. In addition the running time also differs from the regular six, twelve, 18 and 24 months. With this subscription, there are instead two possible dates on which the electric car must be returned (either November 30 or December 31, 2023, in the greater Hamburg area). The Mileage is 1500 kilometers in the month. Here are all the key data for the cheap car subscription for the Elaris Beo:

Availability: about two to four weeks Duration: until November 30 or December 31, 2023 Mileage: 1500 kilometers a month Pickup location: Hamburg Return location: Hamburg Monthly Rate: 379,00 Euro Optional delivery: 249,00 Euro

Less than 400 euros per month: These services are included in the car subscription

Since car subscriptions are all-inclusive offers, with this cheap deal* (almost) no additional costs at. Except the Fuel costs that are not included in the monthly rate and paid separately, includes the car subscription for only 379.00 euros the following services:

Seasonal tires

Work force

maintenance and inspection

and inspection road tax

car insurance

admission costs

vehicle check

takeover

Note: With an average mileage fall for the Additional fuel costs of around 75.00 euros per month provided that the electric SUV is only charged at home. That made one Extrapolation from Check24.

For whom is the subscription worthwhile?

This offer* – like all car subscriptions – can be particularly worthwhile for drivers who benefit from the advantages of a subscription want. Due to their short delivery times, subscriptions are a great choice for anyone who need a car at short notice. Because of the short maturities, they are also suitable for to test new cars, brands or vehicle types such as e-cars in everyday life. This car subscription for less than 400.00 euros is also surprisingly cheap, which basically makes it a worthwhile offer. Subscriptions for comparable cars usually cost significantly more. Example: The similarly sized Tiguan is available as a combustion engine from around 550.00 euros, which is more than 170.00 euros more expensive.

Elaris Beo in the car subscription: what can the electric SUV do?

Die most important information about the performance and equipment as well as the consumption of the Elaris Beo we have listed here:

list price: from 47,290.00 euros Drive: electric Circuit: Automatic Perfomance: 204 PS (150 Kilowatts) Top speed: up to 150 km/h Range: up to 457 kilometers Battery capacity: 72 kilowatt hours Charge: single-phase 3.3 Kilowatt Charger Power Consumption: combined 19.3 kilowatt hours per 100 kilometers CO2 emissions: combined 0 grams per kilometer Furnishing: Climate control, parking assist, light sensor, rain sensor, keyless entry, cruise control, emergency brake assist, park assist, lane departure warning, traffic sign recognition and more Delivery time: two to four weeks

