Carlos Ghosn is suing Nissan for financial and reputational damages

carlos ghosn, formerly the head of the Renault-Nissan Alliance, has filed a lawsuit against Nissan Motor and individuals affiliated with the company, claiming he was wrongfully ousted as president in 2018 and was arrested for alleged financial irregularities. Ghosn, now on the run, is demanding compensation of over 1 billion euros for the “serious damage” suffered both financially and to his reputation.

The former auto executive, who created the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi Alliance to become the world‘s third largest automaker, filed his claim with the prosecutor at Lebanon’s Cassation Court. Ghosn lives in the Middle Eastern country following his spectacular escape from Japan in late 2019, where he was under house arrest awaiting trial. According to Bloomberg, the lawsuit was filed on May 18.

