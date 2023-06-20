Home » Running shirtless | Rules and prohibitions
Of course, with the heat – the great heat of summer – the temptation to remove everything possible, starting with the t-shirt, and running shirtless is very high. But before taking off the shirt like Matthew McConaughey in the photo (by the way, he’s the protagonist of the Born to Run film) and tying up your running shoes, it’s better to do the check-list of the true shirtless runner.

The decalogue for running shirtless

You feel freer. A bit like that pleasure of being on the beach with barely a swimsuit on. AND running totally free is even more beautiful, undoubtedly. And the next step is running barefoot, to get to the true essence of running.

Yes, it is undoubtedly more refreshing: you sweat more, you expel more liquids and you feel the air directly on your skin.

No, it is not yet so socially accepted: in Corsico, in the province of Milan, a city councilor made ainterpellation to the City Council and to the command of the traffic police against the trend of running without a shirt. He did the same the mayor of Pignola, in Basilicata. It would be one issue of urban decorum: if in doubt, it is better to inquire first about the municipal regulations.

Right, we also get a tan. But be careful: you are also directly exposed to UV rays, which poses some risk to your skin. It is therefore better to use protective sunscreen or in any case follow the basic rules for a healthy tan, such as these for example.

Better to avoid running on city sidewalks, or in any case among people and crowded places: others don’t like our splashes of sweat.

Yes, for a man it is undoubtedly also a matter of ego-boosting: Walking around shirtless has a lot to do with the question of the dominant alpha male, the one who puffs up his pecs.

Is there more belly than pecs? Well, in the meantime it’s a way to take note of it. And then maybe even to rebalance the proportions a bit.

Nope, at the gym on the treadmill, you don’t run bare-chested. Ego-boosting or not. Nobody really likes the pool of sweat at the foot of the treadmill and it’s rude.

it suits deal with mosquitoes: in certain areas, at certain times, they can really massacre. And sweat is one of those reasons that trigger appetites, as you can read here.

on the shoreline, by the sea, it can be done. Not on the waterfront: here too the chronicles are based on municipal ordinances against tourists, bathers and vacationers who slip on without t-shirts along the promenade overlooking the beach (here for example Bordighera, in Liguria). Imagine if you pass by rocket panting and sweating profusely. But before you start running on the beach, read the risks and benefits here.

