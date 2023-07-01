Carnival Venezia Arrives in Puerto Rico, Bringing Economic Boost and Immersive Venetian Experience

Title: Carnival Venezia Cruise Ship Makes Inaugural Visit to Puerto Rico, Boosting Tourism and Economy

Subtitle: The arrival of the Carnival Venezia cruise ship brings new opportunities for tourism growth in Puerto Rico, with multiple visits scheduled in the coming year.

Puerto Rico, [Date] – The highly anticipated Carnival Venezia cruise ship has arrived in Puerto Rico, marking its first visit to the island after embarking on its maiden voyage 15 days ago. The vessel, which can accommodate up to 5,514 passengers, arrived at Pier 4 in Old San Juan to a warm welcome from local tourism officials and port authorities.

Carlos Mercado Santiago, the executive director of the Tourism Company, and Joel A. Pizá Batiz, the executive director of the Puerto Rico Ports Authority (APPR), jointly announced the arrival of the Carnival Venezia. They also revealed that the ship has ten additional visits scheduled during the 2023-2024 fiscal year.

Highlighting the positive economic impact, Mercado Santiago stated, “The visits of Carnival Venezia are excellent news for Puerto Rico since they represent an economic impact of over $4.5 million for the Island.” He further emphasized that these visits align with the administration’s strategic plan to promote economic development and expand tourism options on the island.

Excited about the selection of Puerto Rico as one of the destinations on the Carnival Venezia’s itinerary, Pizá Batiz stated, “This reaffirms to us that the action plans to continue strengthening our infrastructure and the arrival of more cruise ships is palpable and supported in that industry.” He added that they anticipate receiving about six cruise ships with inaugural visits in 2023 and another nine in 2024.

Departing from its home port in Manhattan, New York, the Carnival Venezia introduces new concepts to the fleet, offering guests an immersive experience inspired by the Italian city of Venice. The ship aims to provide a taste of “Carnival Fun Italian Style” through unique activities, services, and culinary delights.

Passengers aboard the Carnival Venezia can choose from a wide range of amenities, including over 15 restaurants and bars, live music performances, holiday-themed events, sports activities, a water park, and a kids’ club. The ship boasts 918 well-appointed cabins to ensure a comfortable stay for all guests.

With the arrival of the Carnival Venezia, Puerto Rico anticipates a promising future in the cruise ship industry, attracting more visitors, boosting tourism revenue, and creating new opportunities for the local economy. This exciting development aligns with the government’s commitment to expanding air and sea access and unlocking new markets for visitors to discover the vibrant charms of Puerto Rico.

