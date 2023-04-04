Listen to the audio version of the article

The project’s goal was to imagine a car of the future with both high wheels and battery power by 2035, as well as one with environmentally friendly credentials, including the use of environmentally sustainable materials. The concept was unveiled at an event organized by the IED in Turin

Moonstone, a coupe SUV for 2035

The Mitsubishi Moonstone offers a two-door SUV coupé body with a decidedly compact size, but also a generous ground clearance, as well as a very aerodynamic silhouette to which are added several stylistic traits typical of Mitsubishi. The front has LED headlights that recall, for example, the XFC concept. Then there is the Lidar which is mounted on the bonnet and the grille completely closed as on all electric cars.

Moonstone, a thoroughbred sports style

The profile of the concept is heavily sculpted and features a good deal of plastic cladding on the wheel arches which are squared off, with the rear fenders being the liveliest part of the Moonstone’s design. The front windscreen merges into the side windows via thick pillars, while the sloping roofline and rear glass would not look out of place in a thoroughbred sports car.

Moonstone, with direct support from Mitsubishi

The tail features Y-shaped LEDs and an integrated spoiler. IED didn’t provide details on the electric motor, but did promise some amazing performance and all-wheel drive. The concept was designed by a group of 18 students of the Master in Transportation Design 2021/2022 of IED. The team had the support of Mitsubishi even if like all the concepts made by the IED it is a study not intended for production.