Casaleggio Associati, half a million debts and revenues collapsed in 2022

Casaleggio Associati, the value of production drops to 702 thousand euros compared to the million of the previous year

The revenues of Casaleggio Associati, the business consultancy firm controlled by Davide Casaleggio, collapsed. The 2022 budget, in fact, has seen the value of production to decrease to 702 thousand euros compared to revenues of over one million recorded in the previous year.

“The activity of the company – explains the explanatory note drawn up by Casaleggio himself – was influenced by the evolution of the previous difficult situation which, however, it faced through a significant corporate reorganisation”.

And in fact, year-on-year costs have dropped from 1.1 million to 689 thousand euros (also and above all thanks to the transfer of the headquarters from Milan to Ivrea) and this allowed the last line of the year to go from a loss of 153 thousand euros to a small profit of 62 thousand euros which the shareholders’ meeting of a few days ago decided to allocate to partial coverage of the 2021 losses.

With debts of 553 thousand euros, Casaleggio Associati boasts credits of 275 thousand euros. The net assets of 85 thousand euros are made up of restricted reserves thanks to the anti-Covid measures which allow the option not to include in the income statement the depreciation relating to fixed assets for the years 2020 and 2021, a provision launched by the Conte-bis government, then extended last year with the Sostegni-ter.

