Case green, Pichetto: “Beware of devaluation, we will oppose it”

Europe decided: from 2033 all houses will have to be at least of energy class D. The choice of the EU has displaced above all Italywho has always been against it because of time constraints. The government’s position on the issue is reaffirmed by the environment Minister. “It’s beautiful,” he explains Pichetto Fratin to Corriere della Sera – cloak yourself in idealsbut in Italy we have approx 31 million units. Of these, 15 million are subject to classification. Even if many are excluded because they are under 100 square meters, restricted or for other reasons, the homes to be brought into class F by 2030 would still be around 5.1 million and those to be brought in class D to 2033 they would amount to 11.1 million». After the first yes to the green houses of the European Parliament, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, promises battle per change the directive.

“No one doubts the goal to 2050 but it must proceed step by step. Must be nation states a evaluate the route to be followed with respect to the real estate assets of each country. “And it must be done – continues Pichetto Fratin to the Corriere – one assessment respect to numbers. If with the Superbonusspending 110 billionwe were able to intervene on 360 thousand propertieswhat it would take to intervene by 2030 on nearly 15 million of real estate units? It would be about astronomical figures that neither the State nor Italian families can afford. Apart from the impossibility of respecting the envisaged constraints, one could also occur devaluation effect. Italy would struggle to ratification such a directive. But I am a convinced pro-European and I am confident that you will find a agreement“.

