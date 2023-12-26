CATL’s battery-powered Wenjie M9 releases a pure electric version with a range of 150 kilometers after 5 minutes of charging_ Oriental Fortune Network

CATL’s battery-powered Wenjie M9 releases a pure electric version with a range of 150 kilometers after 5 minutes of charging

Cyrus Automobile has officially released the AITO Wenjie M9, a high-end luxury smart SUV, in China. The model is equipped with battery products from CATL, the global leader in power batteries. The Wenjie M9 is available in both extended range and pure electric versions, both of which feature battery packs from CATL.

The extended-range version of the Wenjie M9 uses ternary lithium batteries from CATL. The 52-degree battery version has a comprehensive range of 1,402km under CLTC operating conditions and a pure electric range of 275km. Meanwhile, the 42-degree battery version has a comprehensive range of 1,362km under CLTC operating conditions and a pure electric range of 225km. The pure electric version is equipped with a 97.682kWh ternary lithium battery and has a pure electric cruising range of 630km under CLTC operating conditions.

In addition, the pure electric version of the M9 is equipped with an 800V high-voltage silicon carbide platform, allowing for 5 minutes of charging and a range of 150km.

The release of the CATL-powered Wenjie M9 represents a significant advancement in the electric vehicle market, offering both extended range and pure electric options with cutting-edge battery technology.

(Source: Financial Associated Press)

