Cattaneo reorganizes Enel. Sale of assets abroad and new organization chart

Flavio Cattaneo, CEO of Enel

Enel, Cattaneo’s plan to reduce debt: sell assets abroad

The new management Enel officially kicked off a few months ago with the appointment of the new managing director Flavio Cattaneo and of the president Paolo Scaroni. But only now have strategic operations begun to come alive, here is the plan of renovation which Cattaneo is carrying forward both on the front estero that in that internal. Enel – reports Start Magazine – has sold part of the assets in Australia e in Chileas envisaged in the strategic plan for debt reduction, which in the first quarter of 2023 amounted to about 58.9 billion of euros but what it will have to fall to 51-52 billion before the end of the year.

Last Thursday Enel announced an agreement between Enel Green Power (the subsidiary dedicated to renewable energies) and the Japanese oil group INPEX for the sale to the latter of 50 per cent of the two companies that own the group’s assets in Australia: i.e. three 310-megawatt capacity PV plants, plus various wind, solar and storage projects. The day before, Wednesday July 12, Enel sold to the energy producer Sonnedix its entire stake in Arcadia Generación, Chilean photovoltaic company owner of four 416 MW plants.

