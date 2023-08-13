Cause of death of CFO of Daimler Truck known

A few days ago, Jochen Goetz, CFO of commercial vehicle manufacturer Daimler Truck, was killed. The group has so far remained silent on the cause of death. Now the chairman of the supervisory board, Joe Kaeser, chatted out what caused Goetz to die.

The CFO of Daimler Truck, Jochen Goetz, died from a wasp sting. This was stated by the head of the supervisory board, Joe Kaeser, on Friday evening on the LinkedIn social network. The group had previously only spoken of a tragic accident and, when asked, added that “out of consideration for the family” no details were given. The fact that the group expressly referred to the protection of the family of the deceased top manager had triggered speculation among the workforce.

“I watch the wasp on my plate”

In a very personal message, the head of the supervisory board, Kaeser, who led the Siemens group for many years, talks about the fact that a wasp landed on his plate at breakfast on his daughter’s birthday. But this time he didn’t scare her away, he just watched her.

“I thought about how such a small insect can kill a strong man, a loving father and a great manager.” – “As I watch the wasp on my plate, I think of Jochen and am grateful to be here with my children theirs to be able to celebrate birthdays”. Goetz will now watch over his children “from a different place,” writes Kaeser.

