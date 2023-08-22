Home » CBEX Streamlines New Share Issuance and Listing Process, Reducing Time by 20%
CBEX Streamlines New Share Issuance and Listing Process, Reducing Time by 20%

CBEX Optimizes New Share Issuance and Listing Process

News from our newspaper (Reporter Sun Jie) The issuance and listing of enterprises on the Beijing Stock Exchange is expected to be faster. Yesterday, Beijing Stock Exchange and China Securities Depository and Clearing Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as “China Clearing”) issued the revised “Beijing Stock Exchange Stock Exchange to Unspecified Qualified Investors Public Issuance and Underwriting Business Implementation Rules” and two supporting guidelines, optimizing the new stock issuance and listing process of the Beijing Stock Exchange, reducing the overall time spent on the new stock issuance and listing process by about 20%.

After an enterprise is publicly issued and listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange, it needs to go through various steps such as review, registration, pricing, disclosure, allotment, and listing. The Beijing Stock Exchange has taken measures to improve the efficiency of these processes without increasing the burden on market players.

The optimization of the issuance and listing process primarily focuses on two aspects. Firstly, the freezing period of subscription funds has been shortened. By conducting technological transformation and streamlining the information exchange process, CBEX and China Clearing Co., Ltd. have reduced the freezing time of funds for investors to participate in the subscription of new shares from 3 trading days to 2 trading days.

Secondly, the business processing interval of the purchase and listing links has been shortened. After the adjustment, the overall process of direct pricing and competitive issuance and listing has been reduced from 13 trading days to 10 trading days. Similarly, the overall process of inquiry issuance and listing has been shortened from 17 trading days to 15 trading days.

These time reductions will contribute to the efficiency of the issuance and listing process on the Beijing Stock Exchange. Market players will benefit from the faster process, allowing enterprises to access capital markets more quickly and efficiently.

The revised rules and guidelines showcase the commitment of the Beijing Stock Exchange and China Clearing to create a favorable environment for enterprises to raise funds and expand their business operations. The optimized process is expected to attract more enterprises to list on the Beijing Stock Exchange, further enhancing its significance as a key player in the Chinese securities market.

