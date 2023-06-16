Putin: Over 80% of trade settlements between Russia and China use rubles and RMB. Significant progress has been made in the use of local currency in foreign trade_Oriental Fortune Network

[Putin: Over 80% of Russia- China trade settlements use rubles and renminbi, and the use of local currency in foreign trade has made significant progress]Russian Satellite News Agency reported on June 16 that Russian President Vladimir Putin stated at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum that Russia and the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union About 90% of China ‘s trade settlements use rubles, and more than 80% of trade settlements with China use rubles and renminbi.

Putin said: “I would like to point out that the use of local currency in foreign trade has made significant progress. At present, about 90% of the settlements between my country and the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union use rubles, and more than 80% of settlements with China use rubles and renminbi.”

(Article source: Jiemian News)