The new CDU General Secretary Carsten Linnemann defended Merz: For the CDU it was clear that there was “no cooperation with the AfD”, “no matter what level,” Linnemann told the “Bild”. “Friedrich Merz also sees it that way, although he rightly points out the difficult implementation on site. Because when the local parliament is about a new daycare center, we cannot only vote against it because the AfD votes. We do not make ourselves dependent on right-wing extremists.”

