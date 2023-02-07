Lombardy regional elections 2023, Berlusconi gets in the way

As you will remember the relationships between Come on Italy e Brothers of Italy – and especially between Silvio Berlusconi e Giorgia Meloni – they have never been very cordial, it’s a matter of skin, let’s say political chemistry, since the times of the People of Freedom, when Giorgia was a very young minister.

Lastly, precisely in the formation of the executive there have been many, shall we say, “misunderstandings”, above all for the affair of Licia Ronzulli that the Knight wanted at all costs minister while the Melons he didn’t really want it. He will remember how the leader of won the game Brothers of Italy but B. tied it to his finger and whenever he can he lands a good kick to the antagonists in a sort of remote war between Mostacciano ed Arcore.

Lombardy regional elections 2023: from wiretapping and Messina Denaro to Donzelli and Cospito, the tripping between Berlusconi and Meloni

In recent times the tension between the two has indeed risen after the Melons she had been critical of the tool’s restrictions eavesdroppingWhile Berlusconi e Nordic they wanted to do the opposite. Likewise Arcore she showed soft up 41–bis ed life imprisonment While Brothers of Italy on these issues goes on like a train, especially after the arrest of Matthew Messina Money and the story of the anarchist Alfredo Cospito that the motto “with the guts of the last Pope we will hang the last King” has shattered Italian politics.

Then about the story Donzelli the only lukewarm was just the man of Arcore who indeed distanced himself from the too high tones that the affair had assumed. We said that Berlusconi the story Rumble and other previous trifles it is difficult for him to forget them and therefore, being able to trip the rogue, he always comes to stumble in the run and chase of Giorgia Meloni.

Lombardy regional elections 2023, Berlusconi worried by Fontana: Moratti was better

The last one has arrived on the next regionals in Lombardy. In a cleverly spun confidence it turns out that Berlusconi is concerned that the choice of Attilio Fontana could push the coalition further and further to the right with the obvious risk that the Lega e Come on Italy are cannibalized by Brothers of Italy.

Obviously, formally, the Knight will support Fontana but spinning out of tune has a profound tactical meaning and that is to hit the ally by disorienting him through a skilful counter-information action. The presentation speech of the center-right candidate in Lazio, Francesco Roccain many ways it had epic and Tolkenian tones on the part of Melons who made it an occasion to reiterate his national program and – above all – he was keen to clarify that “in five years we will still be there”.

Lombardy regional elections 2023, Third pole as a spare wheel for Meloni

But the point focuses precisely on the ambiguous pronoun “we”. Maybe the Melons was referring only to Brothers of Italy and “who he’s with” – any reference to the raving Third Pole is not purely coincidental – or to the entire centre-right coalition and specifically a Come on Italy who is undoubtedly the weakest ally right now? The question is not a far-fetched one because internal tensions are physiological but we need to manage them well and not underestimate them in order to avoid a “Bertinotti effect” like the one he threw down study program.

But all this there Melons he knows it well because he comes from a hard and formative political school and not from chance as happened for example with i Five stars. Therefore Georgia needs European and American recognition more than ever to protect and strengthen itself on the domestic front and for this reason it is the most important ally of Zelensky. And in the future, if his executive were attacked for the presence of two friends of Putin’s, he could use everything as an “internal truncheon” to subjugate them with the bogeyman of being replaced by the award-winning Renzi-Calenda firm, which is waiting for nothing else.

