Open Data – Data – Parapharmacies

Open Data – Data – Parapharmacies

Description:

The dataset contains the complete list of businesses, other than pharmacies, authorized to sell medicines to the public (art. 5 of Legislative Decree 223/2006 – businesses), in particular:

  • Personal data of the Parapharmacy: Logistics site unique code, Logistics site name, Company name, Juridical subject, VAT number
  • Localization data of the Parapharmacy: Address, ZIP Code, Municipality, Province, Region

For dataset information you can refer to the dictionary.

Some geographical coordinates published were found through “© OpenStreetMap contributors”.

Subjects:

Medicines

Data format:

Alphanumeric data

Update frequency:

Daily

Upload date:

11 maggio 2012

Last update date:

07 February 2023

Metadata last modified date:

11 maggio 2012

Source:

Ministry of Health

Published through:

Organizational unit:

Directorate-General for Digitisation, Health Information System and Statistics – Office IV

Official Name:

Permalink:

