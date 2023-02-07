Description:
The dataset contains the complete list of businesses, other than pharmacies, authorized to sell medicines to the public (art. 5 of Legislative Decree 223/2006 – businesses), in particular:
- Personal data of the Parapharmacy: Logistics site unique code, Logistics site name, Company name, Juridical subject, VAT number
- Localization data of the Parapharmacy: Address, ZIP Code, Municipality, Province, Region
For dataset information you can refer to the dictionary.
Some geographical coordinates published were found through “© OpenStreetMap contributors”.
Related links:
Subjects:
Medicines
Data format:
Alphanumeric data
Update frequency:
Daily
Upload date:
11 maggio 2012
Last update date:
07 February 2023
Metadata last modified date:
11 maggio 2012
Source:
Ministry of Health
Published through:
Organizational unit:
Directorate-General for Digitisation, Health Information System and Statistics – Office IV
Official Name:
Permalink:
TAG: