Home Business Cdx, the orphan electorate of Meloni and Salvini if ​​Berlusconi takes it
Business

Cdx, the orphan electorate of Meloni and Salvini if ​​Berlusconi takes it

by admin
Cdx, the orphan electorate of Meloni and Salvini if ​​Berlusconi takes it

Berlusconi Meloni
Lapresse

Centre-right: Meloni moves towards the center and Berlusconi to the right. While Salvini…

A strange phenomenon is taking place these days. Meloni is moving to the center while Berlusconi is moving to the right and Salvini looks at the two in amazement. The reasons are known: in order to be able to govern peacefully, the prime minister must show a reliable, “Atlantic” and completely pro-Western profile. And so it has long since begun the maneuvers to approach the EPP, the European People’s Party, which is the most represented in Strasbourg, also in view of the 2024 Europeans. The catalyst of this natural tendency to curb its extremism – which has however win the elections- is of course the war in Ukraine.

But the center-right is pro-Russian naturaliter, it always has been and still is in 2/3 of its components. In fact, Matteo Salvini until recently went to Red Square with a T-shirt with Putin’s image. Instead the other partner, namely Silvio Berlusconi, is a close friend of Putin and therefore of Russia.

Of course, for the Italian Prime Minister it must be quite an undertaking to govern in this strange condition. After all, Meloni’s most strenuous allies are the whole left and the liberals, precisely those who in his autobiography “I am Giorgia” (Rizzoli, first edition May 2021) defines his number one enemies, even at an international level. We must always resist the temptation – very human for heaven’s sake, but dangerous – to release autobiographies when you are still “young” as is the leader of the Brothers of Italy. In any case, now you have to demonstrate that you are completely pro-Atlantic in order not to have trouble with your past, which would certainly be brought back to the surface by Washington and Brussels, as soon as you dared to raise your head again.

See also  Boero and Soldini combination: the paint of his trimaran is also a record

And it is of some interest to note how this issue of Atlanticism was present and divisive even at the time of the MSI of Giorgio Almirante and Pino Rauti.

Government, Brothers of Italy is close to 30%. Lega and Forza Italia…

But let’s go back to the governing coalition. The internal balance of power is merciless with the Brothers of Italy at 29.6%, the League at 9%, Forza Italia at 7.7% and the Third Pole at 8.1% (Euromedia Research survey, of 21 February last) . Furthermore, if Salvini and Berlusconi tried to “rebel”, Meloni would immediately open up to the Third Pole and to other “managers”, with Renzi and Calenda very eager to be able to “collaborate” with the majority because the third bakeries sell bread at very high cost in times of famine…

So the games are played, for now, all within the center – right.

What is not understood is that the orphan electorate, let’s call it that, of Meloni is precisely what once belonged to Salvini and the “nationalized” League, instead it is Berlusconi who is moving in that direction and that is more and more to the right.

Remember that Salvini is the sovereign, anti-Western and pro-Russian electorate that Meloni paraded from him while Berlusconi, a European Christian Democrat, has always been a moderate, at least on paper.

In the end, Salvini risks being left with the classic match in hand because Forza Italia is also eroding the old consensus.

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

US inflation stops stock markets. Leonardo third positive...

Pension benefit cuts for retirees? Here is the...

Biggest ever!Apple may launch 15.5-inch MacBook Air in...

Affaritaliani to Fratelli di Crozza, from Bonaccini’s eyebrows...

War, here are the countries that have gained

Pichetto Fratin: “The electric car is now made...

From Alexandria to Syracuse, the Italy of price...

Inflation erodes every family’s savings by more than...

Here are the cities where electricity and gas...

Pension benefit cuts for retirees? Here is the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy