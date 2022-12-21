On December 21, according to the website of the People’s Bank of China, Yi Gang, Governor of the People’s Bank of China, presided over a meeting a few days ago. The meeting proposed to promote the smooth and healthy operation of finance. Adhere to the positioning that houses are for living in, not for speculation, implement differentiated housing credit policies according to cities, meet the reasonable financing needs of the industry, and support rigid and improved housing needs. Guide financial institutions to support the restructuring and mergers of the real estate industry, promote the prevention and resolution of risks in high-quality top real estate companies, and improve the asset and liability status of top real estate companies. Promote the construction of the long-term rental real estate market, and accelerate the exploration of new real estate development models in accordance with the direction of both rental and purchase. Improve the level of normalized supervision of platform companies’ financial activities, guide platform companies’ financial business to develop in a standardized and healthy manner, support platform companies to play their advantages in scenarios, data and technology, and play a greater role in promoting technological innovation, enhancing international competitiveness, and expanding domestic demand. Continue to consolidate the responsibilities of all parties, promote the risk resolution of key enterprise groups, small and medium-sized financial institutions, and prevent regional and systemic financial risks.