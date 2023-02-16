Listen to the audio version of the article

The in-depth study in Central Italy on active and capable faults (FAC), i.e. able to do damage if in motion, linked to the 2016 earthquake, has concluded. «Thanks to the study on the FAC, which represents a record in Italy for territorial extension and due to its public nature, we can finally have in-depth knowledge to clearly indicate to citizens and municipalities where they can rebuild and where instead it is necessary to relocate for safety reasons”.

This was said by Guido Castelli, extraordinary commissioner for the repair and reconstruction of the 2016 earthquake, after the meeting with Ingv, Cnr, Ispra and the universities of Camerino, Chieti, L’Aquila and Uninsubria at the conclusion of the insights that concerned the Fac of Norcia , Preci, Macerata, Ussita, Capitignano, Montereale, Barete, Pizzoli, Leonessa, Cittaducale, Rieti, Cantalice, Rivodutri and Ortolano di Campotosto.

Security zones

The Facs represent an additional seismic hazard, as in the event of an earthquake they can cause a displacement of the topographic surface, damaging everything that has been built on top. Their study made it possible to identify the buffer zones and the minimum distances that buildings must respect to avoid their effects.

We are aware – Castelli continued – that now we have to deal with the critical issues that have emerged in the buffer zones, in particular in Norcia, Pizzoli and Rieti, where the buildings damaged by the earthquake will be relocated to safe areas. As a commissioner structure we can take care of damaged buildings, in perspective we have to ask ourselves the problem of how to manage those buildings which, despite being usable, are still located in these dangerous areas. Addressing this question, which in any case concerns a few buildings but which deserve all our attention, is fundamental for progressing in the general culture of prevention”.

Reconstruction Law

«Central Italy offers itself to the country as a model for prevention and reconstruction policies. With its set of good practices, the result of innovative experiences gained in the field, it will be the heart of the future law on reconstructions. The earthquake, unfortunately, is a certainty. As a commissioner structure we have the duty to try to model the actions we are carrying out, so that we can honor that idea of ​​a safe Italy in which our communities and all citizens who live in seismic areas have the right to live”. Castelli concluded.