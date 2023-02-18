CEO of WM Motor, once the second new force in car manufacturing: Encountering difficulties and living like livestock

Weimar Motors, which was caught in the vortex of rumors of suspension of all employees and factory shutdown, finally responded.

last night,WM Motor has made public comments on the rumors that “the company’s financial department has approved the project without authorization”, the smart parking project is “a tens of millions of projects that companies rely on scalpers to buy orders”, and a former WM Motor employee said that “the company’s management gave the green light to his project”. Weibo issued an announcement to explain.

Shen Hui, the founder, chairman and CEO of WM Motor forwarded this Weibo, saying, “Due to the objective impact of the epidemic and the market environment in the past year,Weimaraner did encounter some difficulties. We are adjusting through a series of measures to reduce costs and increase efficiency, and make every effort to ensure the resumption of work and production and the experience of end users.Only after learning from the pain can we pack up and start again! Thank you for your concern, and please don’t believe in rumors or spread rumors, and wait for our good news.”

January 12th,Shen Hui once shared a line fragment of the movie “Furong Town” on his personal Weibo, “Live, live like an animal” to describe the plight of WM Motor.

According to Times Finance and Economics, recently, during an actual visit to the Weimar factory in Huanggang, Hubei, it was found that the factory, which once had more than 600 employees, was almost empty.

The following is WM Motor’s response:

1. Rumors on the Internet that “the financial department of WM Motor established the project without authorization”. The management of WM Motor has always strictly abided by the enterprise oa approval system. All projects need to be approved by the corresponding responsible department first, and after approval by the CEO, the procurement department initiates the contract approval process, which is finally approved by the CEO. According to the company’s regulations, the financial department has no authority to approve projects with settlements of tens of millions;

2. Information about the “ten-million-level project where enterprises rely on scalpers to make orders” circulated on the Internet. Over the years, the company and its management have always adhered to the industry bottom line and professional ethics, and abided by business principles. The “Smart Parking” project has strategic significance for WM Motor to form a differentiated competitive advantage in the new energy vehicle industry, and has also been favored by the capital market. After being approved by the CEO, the company set up a special team to form a daily mechanism to track and analyze every day, and the relevant data is retained and traceable for a long time.

3. The so-called resigned employees of WM Motor made comments to the financial department that “the company’s management gave the green light to their own projects, which are all subjective speculations.” The company submitted the a1 application form to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on May 31, 2022, and attached the financial statements and internal control review reports audited by an authoritative accounting firm in the industry for 2019, 2020, and 2021. The audit conducted by the firm includes the audit of Weimar company’s oa system conducted by it experts. At present, such audits can issue unqualified opinions.

However, netizens did not buy Weimar Motors’ rumors.In the comment area where this statement was released, it has become a gathering place for Weimar car owners to chase after model accessories and employees to call for social security.。

“It’s been three years, come on, you guys! Hurry up and get back to work, my doorknob needs to be replaced”

“When will the employee’s social security, medical insurance, and provident fund owed from October onwards be made up?”

According to public information, as a new car-making company that grew up at the same time as Wei Xiaoli, Weimar was once called the “Four Little Dragons” of the new car-making force together with Wei Xiaoli.

In 2019, Weimar Motors ranked second among the new carmakers with a delivery volume of 16,876 vehicles, second only to NIO’s 20,565 vehicles. Its first model, the ex5, had 16,810 insurances, ranking first in the delivery of bicycles by new car manufacturers that year.

Weimar currently has four models of e.5, ex5, w6 and ex6 on sale. Only the two facelifts of the old model e.5 will be released in 2022. Weimar m7, which was originally planned to be launched in the second half of 2022, has not yet listed.