MILANO – Two thirds of the national GDP comes from municipalities with less than 100 inhabitants. This is what the elaboration made by the Studies Office of the Cgia of Mestre on behalf of Asmel, the Association for Subsidiarity and the Modernization of Local Authorities. In administrations with less than 20,000 inhabitants, explains the CGIA in a note, 41% of both Italian companies and total employees are located, excluding those employed in the public sector. In this class 39% of the national added value is “produced”. Raising the threshold, in municipalities under 100,000 inhabitants, the GDP produced is 66% of the total, 69% of the employees are employed in private companies and the companies located are 71%. Except in Lazio and Liguria, most of the wealth in the country is “generated” in this class of municipalities.

In figures, of the 825.4 billion euro of added value produced by all private companies in the country (just under half of the national GDP), 541.7 billion are generated in small and medium-sized municipal administrations and 283.6 billion in the big ones.

Municipalities under 20,000 inhabitants in particular prefer manufacturing settlements, with 54% of industrial companies (514,069), 56% of employees (3,029,993) and 53% of GDP (182.8 billion euros). Conversely, the service sector is concentrated in particular in large urban areas: in cities with more than 100,000 inhabitants, in fact, there are 32% of local units in this sector, 37% of employees and 44% of the value added. However, small municipalities also play a very marginal role in services, representing 38% of businesses (1,388,939 units), 33% of employees (3,846,275 employees) and 28% of added value (137.5 billion). of Euro).

At the regional level, only in Emilia-Romagna, Liguria and Lazio the percentage incidence of companies located in municipalities with more than 100,000 inhabitants is higher than that in administrations with less than 20,000 inhabitants. For Liguria and Lazio, in particular, this result is attributable to the demographic “weight” that the municipalities of Genoa and Rome have towards their own regions. “The municipalities with a smaller demographic dimension, together with those of medium size – comments Francesco Pinto, Asmel Secretary General – are the main economic-institutional subjects to which politics, also for the purposes of ‘grounding’ the PNRR, should look more closely attention. Instead, the PNRR method favors the large municipal apparatuses and allows small and medium-sized municipalities to hope in the lottery for access to finance “.