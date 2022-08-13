Home Sports De Ligt replies to Bonucci: “No attack on Juve”
De Ligt replies to Bonucci: "No attack on Juve"

De Ligt replies to Bonucci: “No attack on Juve”

The Dutch defender replied to his former team-mate by speaking to De Telegraaf

De Ligt-Juve, the “dialogue” at a distance continues: the question and answer is enriched with a new episode, with the Dutchman responding to Bonucci and the accusation of having disrespected Juventus. The Dutch defender, speaking to De Telegraaf, returns to the first statements he had made after his transfer to Bayern, specifying that he was not going to attack Juve, claiming that he was misrepresented.

“No attack, on the contrary”

Here are the words of the Dutch defender, returning to his previous statements: “I just said that – as the club itself thinks – finishing fourth with Juventus is not enough. It was not an attack on Juventus, on the contrary I will always have the utmost respect for this club. . For me it was just a fact that no one could be satisfied, that we had to raise the bar, myself included! Perhaps it was detected incorrectly “. The former Juventus player also expresses gratitude towards his former club: “I will never forget how my former teammates have helped me in my development as a player and as a person and to root me in the club. In Louis van Gaal and Massimiliano Allegri, for the first time in my career, I had two coaches who did not include me in the starting lineup. Before that I always had coaches who were my fans. At Juventus I learned that everything must really come from within you ”.

