Changan dark blue S7 real shot!The range-extended pure electric battery life is 160km or 180,000 for sale

Author: He Xin Editor in charge: Li Chao Source: Smart Mobility

2022-12-18 13:51

S7 is the second mass-produced model under Changan Deep Bluecar modelbased on the EPA1 platform, positioned as a medium-sizedSUV. The new car provides pure electric power and extended-range power. The extended-range pure electric battery life is 160km. In the future, it will compete with Tesla Model Y, Wenjie M5 and other models.With reference to the pricing of SL03, it is expected that the starting price of the Deep Blue S7 extended range version will be around 180,000 yuan, and the starting price of the pure electric version will be around 200,000 yuan.

Extended range

Pure electric version

The Deep Blue S7 can be regarded as the “SUV” version of the SL03, and the exterior designs of the two vehicles are highly similar.Dark blue S7 adoptsThe closed grille has a larger air intake area under the headlight group. The side of the car is a slip-back design, equipped with hidden door handles, the spoiler above the rear of the car is integrated with the high-mounted brake lights, the through-light group is used below, and the bumper is decorated with a diffuser.

The range extender version of the Deep Blue S7 is equipped with a 1.5L four-cylinder range extender with a maximum power of 70kW and a maximum power of the motor of 175kW, which is slightly higher than that of the SL03. The new car is equipped with a battery pack with a capacity of 31.73kWh, and the fuel consumption is 5.7L/100km. It is estimated that the comprehensive cruising range will also reach about 1200km.Dark blue S7The pure electric version is equipped with a rear-mounted single motor with a maximum power of 190kW and a peak torque of 320N m.