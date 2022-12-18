Home News Ivrea, Gtt expands office hours at Movicentro
Ivrea, Gtt expands office hours at Movicentro

Ivrea, Gtt expands office hours at Movicentro

IVREA. Gtt expands the opening hours of the office at the Movicentro of Ivrea to meet the needs of commuters. From 19 to 29 December the service will be available to users for an extra two hours, from Monday to Friday from 8 to 15.

From January, on an experimental basis for two months, Gtt passengers will be able to access the counter by appointment using the u-first booking app. “The GTT user desk in Ivrea is the company’s only presence in our area – explains the councilor for transport of Ivrea, Giuliano Balzola – but the opening hours were limited for the amount of users served. For this reason we asked the “company made a greater effort, especially during periods of season ticket renewals and the possibility of using transport bonuses. We are satisfied that Gtt has met our requests”.

