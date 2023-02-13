On February 11, Changan Automobile’s smart fast electric hybrid coupe UNI-V smart electric iDD and the large five-seat smart high-end electric hybrid SUV UNI-K smart electric iDD officially opened global pre-orders. Among them, the UNI-V smart electric iDD launched two models of smart fun and smart cool, with pre-sale prices of 144,900 yuan and 159,900 yuan respectively. UNI-K Smart Electric iDD has launched four models: Smart Enjoy, Smart Fun, Smart Collar, and Smart Cool. The pre-sale prices are 187,900 yuan, 194,900 yuan, 207,900 yuan, and 215,900 yuan.

During the pre-sale period, users who place an order for UNI-V Smart Electric iDD can enjoy a total of five luxurious gifts: Super Saving Renewal Gift, Super Enjoyment Gift, Super Smart Internet Gift, Super Sense Optional Gift, and Super Energy Worry-Free Gift; Users who place an order for the UNI-K Smart Electric iDD can enjoy four major privileges: the Smart Electric Renewal Gift, the Smart Electric Exclusive Gift, the Smart Electric Worry-Free Gift, and the Smart Electric Interconnection Gift. Subsidies, car rights and other aspects have shown sincerity.

One of Changan Automobile’s three new energy sources, two new models of Changan UNI are the first to be equipped with

As one of the three new energy sources of Changan Automobile, Changan Smart Electric iDD takes “smart electricity economy” and “smart electricity safety” as the primary goals, and is supported by three major hardware components: high-energy battery, high-efficiency power, and high-intelligence electronic control. , combined with intelligent algorithms, created two major systems of AI smart energy saving and constant temperature smart security, realizing the comprehensive upgrade of the two value systems of “smart electricity economy” and “smart electricity security”.

On February 11, the first batch of four models equipped with Changan Smart Electric iDD were unveiled. Among them, the two new models of Changan UNI series, UNI-V Smart Electric iDD and UNI-K Smart Electric iDD, are equipped with and are the first to open pre-sales, accelerating the transformation of its products to electrification, and bringing users more diverse choices of power forms.

Changan UNI-V iDD

Thanks to the multi-power compatibility of the Ark architecture, after UNI-V launched two power versions of 1.5T and 2.0T last year, the plug-in hybrid version is also ushered in the release. With the support of Smart Electric iDD technology, UNI-V Smart Electric iDD will bring a brand-new car experience to young consumers.

In terms of design, the UNI-V smart electric iDD continues the shape of the fuel version, except for the exclusive iDD logo added on the tail and the charging port added on the right, which is almost the same as the fuel version. The classic COUPE posture and the borderless design aesthetics of the UNI family complement each other, elegant and flexible, full of futuristic sense, with electric rear spoiler, eye-catching appearance. The interior has added a new color scheme of inductive technology blue + dark meteorite gray, which is exclusively available for the hybrid version. The overall style is more elegant than the fuel version, but without losing the sense of technology.

The UNI-V smart electric iDD is equipped with an 18.4kWh battery. The NEDC pure electric cruising range reaches 113km, which can satisfy urban commuting. As long as the basic charging conditions are met, it can be used as a pure electric vehicle. UNI-V Smart iDD supports DC fast charging and AC charging at the same time. The peak power of DC fast charging exceeds 25kW, and it takes 30 minutes to charge 30%-80%. In the 6.6kW AC charging mode, it takes 2.6 hours to fully charge. At the same time, it also supports the external discharge function to meet the needs of users for lighting, cooking, and entertainment when driving and camping. The NEDC comprehensive battery life of UNI-V smart electric iDD has reached 1100km, in order to cope with scenarios such as weekend outings or commuting between two cities.

The excellent energy consumption performance of UNI-V smart electric iDD comes from its AI intelligent energy-saving system, which can optimize the energy management strategy in real time based on the perspective of optimal energy consumption and according to the vehicle’s operating conditions, component status and external environmental variables. For example, after the user turns on the navigation, Changan UNI-V smart electric iDD can intelligently judge pure electric drive or hybrid drive according to the user’s driving behavior and distance, and provide high-speed and high-efficiency fuel consumption under hybrid drive. Driving experience of low-speed pure electric driving , to achieve global energy optimization. Even if the user does not turn on the navigation, the vehicle can make predictions based on charging habits, vehicle speed, road condition information, etc., which can bring better power and driving experience while reducing energy consumption.

In addition to the commonly used EV and HEV modes, the built-in iX space of UNI-V smart electric iDD also includes 4 sub-modes: smart EV, power surge, Buddhist long battery life, and camping. Users can also adjust power protection, energy Driving habits such as recycling intensity can customize the driving mode to fully meet the driving needs of different scenarios.

The UNI-V iDD retains the SUPER RACE mode. In this mode, it takes 6.5 seconds to accelerate from zero to 100. Thanks to the abundant power reserve, the UNI-V iDD is equipped with a Blue Whale NE1.5T hybrid with a maximum rated power of 125kw. It uses a dedicated engine with a peak torque of up to 260N.m. This engine alone is enough to provide ample power for an A+ class car. On the matching Blue Whale six-speed electric drive transmission, it integrates a maximum output power of 125kW and a peak torque of 330N.m. Drive/generator integrated motor, which makes the maximum comprehensive torque of UNI-V iDD up to 590N·m. Regardless of starting acceleration, mid-section burst, or high-speed sprint, it can provide a steady stream of power, and the maximum speed can exceed 230km/h.

In addition to excellent economy, safety and reliability are another core value provided by iDD for users. The UNI-V iDD is equipped with a full temperature range battery temperature control system, which can be Stable performance, strong output. In addition, the UNI-V smart iDD also integrates multiple active safety technologies such as AEB automatic emergency braking, FCW forward collision warning, and LDW lane departure warning, as well as highly practical configurations such as 360° high-definition panoramic images and transparent chassis. The user’s safe travel is escorted.

Changan UNI-K iDD

As a comprehensive refurbishment, UNI-K Smart Electric iDD has devoted Changan Automobile’s in-depth understanding of the travel needs of the new generation of family consumers with a budget of 200,000 yuan.

In terms of design, the UNI-K Smart Electric iDD not only continues the classic borderless design, but also adopts an exclusive luminous car logo, and the front and rear luminous car logos can also form a welcome and send-off function together with other external lights. These lights will be turned on when the car is in the car, making the simple actions of getting on and off the car full of ritual.

As a high-quality large five-seat intelligent advanced electric hybrid SUV, the quality of UNI-K iDD is reflected in the care of every occupant in the vehicle. In order to alleviate the user’s fatigue from long-distance driving to the greatest extent, UNI-K smart electric iDD has specially upgraded the “zero gravity” seat, which not only provides the driver with 12-way electric adjustment function, but also is equipped with massage function.

The co-pilot is equipped with a “queen button” function, and the driver can move the seat position forward and backward for the co-pilot passenger. The rear passengers are also controllable, providing them with a large and comfortable space, making the ride more comfortable and comfortable, and it is more convenient to get on and off the car.

In the rear seats, the UNI-K Smart Electric iDD is also specially equipped with aviation sleep headrests. Users can adjust the ear pieces on the left and right sides of the headrest to better support the head. The double-layer sound insulation of the whole car windows Glass provides good quietness.

It is worth mentioning that UNI-K iDD is also equipped with a nanny-level interactive mode for children. Once this function recognizes a child getting on the car through the camera in the car, it will actively send greetings to the child, and push cartoons, nursery rhymes and other content for the child. At the same time, the driver can also clearly check the status of the child through the central control screen , to avoid the risk of driving when the driver looks back at the child.

At the same time, UNI-K Smart Electric iDD still has super large interior space, 67-inch panoramic sunroof, Sony advanced car audio system, AQS automatic internal and external air circulation system, IMS intelligent cockpit interactive system, etc. Restrictions can also allow the elderly and children at home to get better rest and relaxation in a comfortable riding atmosphere.

Thanks to the high-capacity and high-performance lithium iron phosphate power battery, the pure electric battery life can reach 135km, and the daily urban commuting experience is completely pure electric.

UNI-K iDD can be turned into a “mobile power station”. It is equipped with a 3.3kW external discharge gun and plug-in strips, which can meet the needs of lighting, cooking, reverse charging, etc. in camping, and greatly improve the power consumption experience of camping. feel.

In terms of safety, the constant temperature smart security system integrates four intelligent management strategies: IP68 waterproof technology, millisecond-level battery monitoring system, full-temperature range battery temperature control system, and multiple “thermal safety” protection systems.

The pre-sale of UNI-K iDD and UNI-V iDD means that Changan Automobile has further expanded its territory in the field of new energy, and it also indicates that the speed of Changan UNI series entering the new energy market is accelerating. It is expected that in March, UNI-K iDD and UNI-V iDD will be officially launched.