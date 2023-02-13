2023 National Women’s Football Championship kicks off in Kunming 2023-02-13 10:51:37.0 Source: Xinhuanet

Author: Yue Ranran

The 2023 Chinese Football Association National Women’s Football Championship kicked off at the Kunming Haigeng Sports Training Base on the 12th. 20 teams were divided into 5 groups to participate in the first stage of the competition.

In the first round, the defending champion Changchun Volkswagen Excellence defeated Guangzhou Chenganhua Women’s Football Team 4:2. At the beginning, the Changchun women’s football team took the initiative by virtue of their offensive, but the tenacious Guangzhou city women’s football team evened the score twice. Later in the game, Kong Qi and Aikedai Aili scored two more goals to help Changchun seal the victory 4:2.

Another focus match was Shandong Sports Lottery challenged Wuhan Chegu Jiangda. In the end, with captain Han Peng’s penalty in the 22nd minute, Wuhan beat Shandong by one goal.

The U20 women’s national team’s 3:2 victory over the Zhejiang Hangzhou women’s football team was thrilling. The two sides tied 1:1 in the first half, and the U20 women’s football team scored another goal in the second half. But in the 90th minute, Fang Xi of the Zhejiang team tied the score to 2: 2. In stoppage time, U20 women’s football defender Guo Nan scored the winning goal.

In other matches, the Dalian Women’s Football Team lost 0:3 to the Shaanxi Women’s Football Team, the Sichuan Women’s Football Team defeated the Tianjin Shengde Women’s Football Team 3:0, the Shanghai Rural Commercial Bank beat Guangxi Pingguo Bainong 6:1, and Yongchuan Chashan Zhuhai lost 1:2 to the Hebei Women’s Football Team , Guangdong Women’s Football Team and Hainan Qiongzhong Women’s Football Team scored a goalless draw 0:0, Shanghai Qiusheng Donghua lost 0:6 to Jiangsu Wuxi Women’s Football Team, and Beijing Women’s Football Team defeated Wuhan Qingshan Wuti 4:0.

The first stage of this year’s Women’s Football Championship will be held from February 12th to February 18th. A single round-robin system will be adopted. Each group will have three rounds. There will be a total of 8 teams with the first place in the group and the three second-placed teams with the best results. Do qualifying. The second stage of the competition will be held in March, and will be scheduled according to the single-elimination competition system of the quarter-finals, semi-finals and finals.