Turin, eyes on a Swiss talent, Roma have a new midfielder in mind

Il Torino is on the hunt for talent and has targeted Clever Amdouni, star of Basel. The Swiss with Turkish citizenship can play both striker and attacking midfielder and is one of the revelations of the season. He scored 6 goals in the Conference, including the one that gave the Swiss victory in the semi-final first leg. Vagnati, always on the hunt for talent, follows him closely. Meanwhile the Roma seems to have hit us with zero blows. Pinto’s latest idea is Ellyes shiri, Cologne midfielder, already associated with the Giallorossi in the past.

So let’s see all the negotiations this week.

Audero to Fiorentina: 50%

The Fiorentina continues the search for a full-back for next season and insists on Emil Audero. The Italian-Indonesian will in any case leave Sampdoria next season, but the negotiation is not easy in any case due to the situation of the Blucerchiati. Paradoxically, the former Juventus player could free himself for free if Samp did not sign up for the next Serie B. In any case, Pradè is trying to find an agreement with the current management. Audero is currently the favorite for next season’s Viola goalkeeper.

Skhiri to Roma: 40%

The Roma he insists on zero shots and points Ellyes Skhiri. The Tunisian, born in 95, could be the umpteenth low cost shot from Mourinho’s team. This year in the Bundesliga he has collected 30 appearances and scored 7 goals. His graft would allow Mourinho to secure a midfielder who is good at fitting in and consequently increase the team’s scoring tally. Skhiri has been in the sights of the Giallorossi for some time who, second Sky Sportwould have increased the pressure on the player to find an agreement.

Amdouni in Torino: 30%

Clever Amdounistriker born in 2000, is the latest idea of ​​the Torino for the attack. Second calciomercato.comthe grenades would closely follow the Fiorentina avenger, capable of playing as an attacking midfielder. The player is currently on loan at Basel from Lausanne, but will be repurchased in the summer. Torino, looking for reinforcements in that area of ​​the field, is ready to present an offer.

Gedson Fernandes to Lazio: 20%

The Lazio is ready to invest in Milinkovic-Savic’s heir. That’s why she’s targeted Gedson Fernandes, midfielder born in 1999 with Besiktas. The player costs around 20 million euros, an important figure, but which with the money from the Champions League and the transfer of the Serbian would become affordable. Gedson Fernandes made 30 appearances for Besiktas, but never scored a goal. However, the Sports Courier affirms that Sarri would have given his assent to the purchase, convinced by the player’s characteristics. The negotiation is made even more complex by the fact that the Turkish club will have to pay 50% of the future resale to Benfica, but the biancocelesti will not give up.

Dembele to Napoli: 10%

The last name for the attack of the Napoli leads to Moussa Dembele. The Frenchman joins the list of possible hits after Osimhen. Dembelè will free himself from Lyon after a season spent in the shadow of Lacazette. He is a player who has great experience and is sought after by several European clubs. At the moment there is only a timid interest given the situation of uncertainty that reigns in the Neapolitan house, but the player + an option.

David Luciani