Some netizens broke the news that Liu Yifei’s return to the United States seems to have a long-term plan to develop in the United States. It is said that she has met with many American directors, but the authenticity of the news needs further verification.
“Sister Fairy” appeared in the United States in Liu Yifei!
On February 10, a netizen posted a photo on Douyin. He ran into the fairy Liu Yifei in Beverly Hills, a wealthy area in Los Angeles, USA, and successfully asked for a group photo.
Netizens said that they ran into Liu Yifei on the street at that time, and they were very excited to meet Liu Yifei. They praised her for being beautiful and cute, and the other party responded with a smile and said hello, without any celebrity baggage.
Judging from the picture, Liu Yifei was wearing a casual sweater and sunglasses that day, her long hair was casually loose, and her dress was very low-key. However, the beauty of “Sister Fairy” is good. Even if she shows up without makeup, she is still so beautiful that people can recognize it at a glance-the facial features are small and exquisite, the skin is so white that it shines, and the smile is sweet and gentle.
It is particularly worth mentioning that the big brother in the photo said that after Liu Yifei was recognized by passers-by, he temporarily put on lipstick for the photo, took a photo with him generously, and politely took off his sunglasses to reveal his eyes. It can be said that the details revealed his character.
In addition, netizens are also eager to verify the sweater worn by Liu Yifei. The price is not expensive, the RMB is less than 2,000 yuan, and many office workers can afford it. The sunglasses they wear are not considered luxury goods, and the price is only more than 400 yuan. , it can be seen that Liu Yifei’s daily life is still very grounded.
In fact, as early as a few days ago, some netizens said that they met Liu Yifei at the door of the bookstore, but at that time they only showed a photo of their back. As soon as the news came out, it quickly became a hot search!
In the photo, Liu Yifei was wearing a black leather jacket and jeans underneath, and was wandering the streets of Los Angeles with a small bag on her back. Because Liu Yifei was with her friends at the time, this netizen didn’t have the nerve to bother her, so she just quietly took a picture of her back.
Someone was in a drug store and ran into Liu Yifei squatting to choose goods. At that time, Liu Yifei not only dressed low-key, but also went out without makeup.
Liu Yifei’s amazing bare makeup status also attracted praise from netizens!
This time, I was met by netizens in the United States. Some people said that Liu Yifei should have come to the United States recently, because it showed that she was still in China before the Spring Festival.
