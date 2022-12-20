Mainland property stocks collectively fell sharply in early trading, with more than a dozen stocks falling by more than 5%. As of press time,Metro development(01030) fell 7.27% to HK$3.06; Times China (01233) fell 5.59% to HK$1.69;R&F Properties(02777) fell 4.69% to HK$2.03;KWG Group(01813) fell 4.65% to HK$2.05;Vanke(02202) fell 3.35% to HK$16.16.

On the news, inside property stocks set off a wave of rights issue. According to incomplete statistics by reporters from China Real Estate News,country gardenAgile, C&D International, Xincheng Development,Zhongyuan JianyeAnd so on successively throw out the allotment financing plan. According to market sources, Vanke, CIFI, and Longfor may also carry out allotment financing in the near future.

JP Morgan Chase predicts that more mainland real estate companies may raise funds in Hong Kong in the near future because they are trying to improve liquidity.Haitong InternationalIt is believed that as long as there is sufficient subscription demand, it is estimated that most of the domestic real estate stocks of private enterprises will have a demand for rights issue.CITIC SecuritiesIt was previously stated that whether it can obtain equity financing and appropriately increase leverage in the next 6 months may be the key to determining the future development prospects of the company.

