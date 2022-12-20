It is rumored that the mobile game “Assassin’s Creed” code-named “JADE” was co-produced by Ubisoft and Tencent, and about 20 minutes of live video has been leaked recently.

“Assassin’s Creed: Code JADE” is a 3A level mobile platform role-playing action-adventure game with the background of ancient China. Players will be able to create their own characters and explore the story of China‘s first assassins in a free-to-play game.

The content of this outflow has been exposed from the creation of the character to the previous tasks. You can see the scene in China with the old assassination of the assassin in the past, and finally ride a horse in Yangzhou City.

Ubisoft released a number of new works in the “Assassin’s Creed” series in September this year, including the upcoming home console work “Assassin’s Creed Vision”, which is under development in Japan, code-named “RED” and another code-named “HEXE”. Two high-quality flagship games, and this leaked mobile game codenamed “JADE”.