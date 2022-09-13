Home Business Changjiang Securities: my country’s inflation is expected to remain stable in the second half of the year – Teller Report
2022-09-13 08:09

Source: Securities Times Network

Author: Wu Xiaohui

Securities Times Network

Wu Xiaohui

2022-09-13 08:09

Securities Times Network News, Changjiang Securities pointed out that the year-on-year increase of CPI in August fell to 2.5%, and the core CPI rose by 0.8% year-on-year. my country’s overall inflation environment is still relatively moderate. The trend of active destocking in the manufacturing industry continued. In August, the PPI fell sharply by 1.2% month-on-month, and the year-on-year increase also dropped to 2.3%. Looking forward to the future, my country’s policy of stabilizing the supply and price of live pigs continues to advance, and Europe and the United States turn eagles to suppress the rise in international crude oil prices. On the whole, we predict that my country’s inflation is expected to remain stable in the second half of the year, and the space for monetary policy is opening.

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

