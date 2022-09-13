Changjiang Securities: my country’s inflation is expected to remain stable in the second half of the year

Securities Times Network News, Changjiang Securities pointed out that the year-on-year increase of CPI in August fell to 2.5%, and the core CPI rose by 0.8% year-on-year. my country’s overall inflation environment is still relatively moderate. The trend of active destocking in the manufacturing industry continued. In August, the PPI fell sharply by 1.2% month-on-month, and the year-on-year increase also dropped to 2.3%. Looking forward to the future, my country’s policy of stabilizing the supply and price of live pigs continues to advance, and Europe and the United States turn eagles to suppress the rise in international crude oil prices. On the whole, we predict that my country’s inflation is expected to remain stable in the second half of the year, and the space for monetary policy is opening.