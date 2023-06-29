In the newly released “2023 Hurun China‘s New Energy Industry Agglomeration Cities List”, Changzhou’s new energy investment heat concentration ranks first in the country. On June 29, Changzhou Shichuang Energy Co., Ltd. landed on the Science and Technology Innovation Board of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, one step closer to the market value of the new energy Changzhou sector in the capital market exceeding one trillion yuan. The stock abbreviation is “Shichuang Energy”, and the stock code is 688429. Chen Jinhu, secretary of the municipal party committee, Yang Deren, academician of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, and Fu Liming, chairman of Shichuang Energy, jointly rang the gong for the listing of the company.

Shichuang Energy was registered and established in Liyang in 2009. It is mainly engaged in the research and development, production and sales of photovoltaic wet process auxiliary products, photovoltaic equipment and photovoltaic cells. Among them, auxiliary products and equipment products have covered mainstream photovoltaic cell manufacturers. The industry’s first half-cut skin battery technology. The total amount of funds raised this time is about 768 million yuan, which will be used for “expansion of high-efficiency solar cell equipment”, “expansion of new material production and automation upgrade”, “development of high-efficiency solar cell technology and equipment”, “R&D center and information construction” and “supplementary Liquidity” project.

In recent years, Changzhou City has attached great importance to the role of the capital market, and has taken the construction of a high-quality development capital market “Changzhou Segment” as a key measure to create a new engine for development, cultivate new momentum for development, and create new advantages for development. At present, Changzhou is focusing on the goal of exceeding one trillion yuan in the scale of the new energy industry in 2025, and the market value of the new energy Changzhou sector in the capital market exceeding one trillion yuan, making every effort to build a new energy capital that leads the Yangtze River Delta, radiates the whole country, and is globally influential. Up to now, there are a total of 94 listed companies in the city, with a total financing of more than 173.9 billion yuan, including 38 listed companies in the new energy industry chain; another 4 companies are waiting to be issued, 23 companies are applying for review, and 24 companies are counseling and filing. A total of 209 backup enterprises have completed the shareholding system transformation, and a listing backup echelon with distinctive industrial characteristics, good scale benefits, and great development potential has been formed, which strongly supports the city’s industrial upgrading and the construction of a new energy capital.

City leaders Hang Yong and Huan Heng participated in the activity.

