ZEROBASEONE will hold a “suspicious press conference” on July 3rd to meet fans- China Entertainment Network

　　China Entertainment News www.yule.com.cn According to Mnet’s “CAMP ZEROBASEONE” on the 29th, ZEROBASEONE will hold a fan event “Suspicious Presentation” in Sangam-dong, Seoul on July 3rd, and invite ZE_ROSE to participate. This is also the group’s first meeting with fans.

ZEROBASEONE will have the opportunity to repay fans’ support and love through the first solo reality show ‘CAMP ZEROBASEONE’. Prepare special meeting occasions for fans by getting roses when completing missions in “CAMP ZEROBASEONE”.

ZEROBASEONE, who is about to debut on July 10th, is also attracting attention as to what will be revealed at this event, and people are curious about the true appearance of the “suspicious presentation” shrouded in mystery.

The production team of “CAMP ZEROBASEONE” stated: “The mission results of the members of ZEROBASEONE regardless of time and place will be shown in the “Suspicious Presentation”. You can first see the never-before-seen through “Suspicious Presentation”. The special point of view”, which is also more exciting.

