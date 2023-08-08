Home » Chaos in the heating law ensures a drop in demand
Business

Chaos in the heating law ensures a drop in demand

by admin
Chaos in the heating law ensures a drop in demand

“The political discussion narrows down to heating technology. The topic of thermal insulation has moved from the focus of many property owners – this is reflected in the market,” said Hans-Joachim Riechers, General Manager of the Association for Insulation Systems, Plaster and Mortar (VDPM) to the media group. Because a new heating system, better insulation and the use of renewable energies cost a lot of money.

Also read: Renovation of real estate – an overview for homeowners

According to a decision by the EU Parliament, by 2030 all residential buildings in the EU should at least meet the criteria of class E. From 2033, residential buildings should achieve energy efficiency class D on average. This means that owners would have to retrofit now, but there are no clear rules yet. Construction Minister Klara Geywitz (SPD) is currently excluding an obligation to insulate. But the requirements are getting stricter. Better insulation means lower heat output. A heat pump would therefore require less electricity. But here, too, the delay in the Heating Act is causing uncertainty. It is still unclear what funding there will be.

See also  Unicredit, Orcel: "We are considering leaving Russia"

You may also like

How to Combat Ant Expenses and Improve Financial...

The stock exchanges today 8 August: the banks...

Time for Bread: What Makes the Hipster Bakery...

Japanese Companies Leading the Way in Rare Metal...

Tax on the extra profits of banks, how...

Excellence with Autism – When the perceived disadvantage...

BioNTech closes in the red by 190 million,...

Moody’s Considers Downgrading Credit Ratings of Major US...

The resignation of CFO Zach Kirkhorn was textbook-like

Proud Puerto Rican Pilot Fulfills Dream of Flying...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy