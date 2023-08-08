Mobil health insurance: Full reimbursement of costs for vaccinations

Mobile health insurance

From August 8th, 2023, Mobil Krankenkasse will also reimburse its insured persons for 100% of the costs for vaccinations that are not part of the catalog of services provided by statutory health insurance. These include flu, meningococcal B and travel vaccines. A new vaccine against dengue, which has only been approved since January 2023, will also be adopted.

Whether you are a baby, a professional or a senior, vaccinations are one of the most effective shields against infectious diseases. Those insured with Mobil Krankenkasse can now look forward to the assumption of those vaccination costs that go beyond the STIKO recommendation. “We want our policyholders to have all-round protection. That’s why, under certain conditions, we reimburse the costs of other vaccinations as part of our additional services,” says Christian Dierks, spokesman for Mobil Krankenkasse.

In addition to well-known travel vaccinations such as hepatitis A and B or yellow fever, the newly developed vaccination against dengue fever, which was only approved this January, will also be adopted. The dangerous infectious disease is rampant in Southeast Asia, India, Central and South America and parts of West Africa.

Not only those who love to travel benefit from the new additional service: Babies and small children are protected with the meningococcal B vaccination. Meningococci B were detected in 61% of meningitis cases in Germany. [1] Infection with meningococci B can cause severe consequential damage such as hearing disorders or memory problems. Mobil Krankenkasse covers the costs of the vaccination, which has not yet been recommended by STIKO.

