German Bundestag – Left calls for strategy against endometriosis

Health – 03/15/2023

Berlin: (hib/PK) The left faction calls for a strategy to combat the gynecological disease endometriosis. Every year, almost 30,000 women with endometriosis are treated as inpatients in hospital, and the severe pain restricts them in their daily lives, according to an application (20/5979) of the faction.

For many women, endometriosis is also the reason for an unfulfilled desire to have children. Affected women wait up to ten years for a reliable diagnosis, during these years they are left alone with their suffering. After a diagnosis, the disease can only be treated symptomatically.

MEPs are calling for a national endometriosis strategy to raise public awareness of the disease and focus on research and control of the disease. A nationwide endometriosis register is proposed, in which data on the clinical picture and frequency are recorded and monitored.

An information campaign on the subject of endometriosis and menstrual problems should primarily be aimed at girls and young women. The training of doctors must be changed so that they can better recognize and treat endometriosis.

