Chat GPT: Lawyer writes application with AI – it thinks up judgments

Chat GPT simply made up half a dozen judgments for one application.

A lawyer from New York claims to have used the bot chat GPT to write a counter-motion. The application referred to some previous judgments to support the issue – but they were probably fictitious by the chatbot. Experts have often warned that the way the technology works can also output fictitious information that may look real to the user.

A New York attorney’s attempt to use the chatbot Chat GPT while researching a case went horribly wrong. A motion he filed contained references to cases such as “Petersen v. Iran Air” or “Martinez v. Delta Airlines,” which were fictitious. According to the lawyer, the alleged judgments and case numbers were issued by Chat GPT. The judge in charge of the case scheduled a hearing for early June.

Counter-motion referred to earlier decisions – but they were all made up

In the case, a passenger filed a lawsuit against the airline Avianca because he was injured in the knee by a trolley. The airline moved to have the lawsuit dismissed. In the counter-motion in March, the plaintiff’s law firm referenced various previous decisions. However, the Avianca lawyers could not find any evidence of their existence for six of them.

The plaintiff’s attorney has now stated in a statement under oath that he did not intend to deceive the court, but only relied on Chat GPT’s assurances that the cases were authentic. The chatbot also issued texts of alleged judgments that his law firm submitted to the court in April. These documents, in turn, also contained references to cases that turned out to be fictitious. There are databases of judgments in the United States that could have been used to verify Chat GPT’s claims.

Experts warn of AI-altered information

In the past few months, chatbots like Chat GPT have caused new hype about applications on the basis artificial intelligence. Such software is trained on massive amounts of data and builds sentences by guessing word by word how to proceed. Experts warn that this way the technology can also output fictitious information that may look real to the user. At the same time, the lawyer is often cited as one of the professions that could be particularly changed by such AI technology because it can quickly evaluate information and formulate texts that could come from a human being.

