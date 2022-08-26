Listen to the audio version of the article

The SUV segment continues to be among the favorites of the market. Almost one in two new cars (45.5%) sold in Europe is an SUV and models up to 10 years reach 36.7%, while SUVs up to 5 years 40.7%. Naturally, the term SUV ranges from compact models to vehicles suitable for carrying large families or large quantities of luggage. If among the qualities there is no lack of functionality, compared to a traditional car the SUVs get worse results in terms of consumption. The solution? Focus on low consumption models and, if you want to reduce your investment, on used SUVs. The survey carried out by Carvago selected 5 cheap used suvs, setting as search parameters a price of 28,000 euros, a mileage of up to 99,000 km, a maximum age of 5 years, dimensions suitable for taking a family of four on holiday and among the equipment the cruise control and parking sensors. All reported consumptions follow Nedc approval.

Cheap SUVs

In fifth position, among the selected models, is the Mazda CX-5 2.2 Skyactiv-D. The Japanese SUV declares a power of 150 horsepower and a consumption starting from 5 liters per 100 kilometers. In fourth position, the Toyota Rav4 powered by the 197-horsepower 2.5-liter hybrid engine, with a consumption of 4.9 liters per 100 km. Similar consumption for the 190 horsepower Bmw X1 20d xDrive Steptronic, which however conquers the third position of the podium with the 18d version with 150 horsepower and 4.3 liters per 100 kilometers. In second position comes the Peugeot 3008 1.5 BlueHdi, powered by the 130 horsepower 1.5 diesel engine capable of ensuring a mileage starting from 4.2 liters per 100 km. In first position, in the ranking of cheap used SUVs made by Carvago, the Nissan Qashqai 1.5 diesel 115 horsepower. The Japanese SUV conquered the top step of the podium thanks to the 3.8 liters of diesel fuel needed to travel 100 kilometers. To buy a Nissan Qashqai diesel, however, you need to focus on the penultimate generation, since diesel engines are no longer present on the new model.