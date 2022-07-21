Caijing.com Auto News on July 21, the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers today announced the sales ranking of the top ten SUV brands in the first half of 2022, of which Tesla Model Y sales reached about 180,000 units.

In terms of detailed data, in the first half of 2022, the top ten SUV brands in terms of sales are Model Y, Haval H6, Song DM, Honda CRV, CS75, CS55, X3, Yuan EV, Qashqai and RAV4. In addition to the far lead of Tesla Model Y, the last five brands also have a big gap with the top ones.

Compared with the same period of the previous year, the sales volume of the three new energy brands Yuan EV, Song DM and Model Y increased rapidly. In addition, the growth rate of Changan CS55 also exceeded 30%, while Qashqai increased slightly, and other brands declined.

It is worth mentioning that the above ten brands sold a total of 1.084 million units in the first half of the year, accounting for 22.2% of the total SUV sales.

In June, Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory reached 1,000 Model Y units a week, and German regulators recently approved Tesla’s sale of the Model Y’s.

According to aerial sources near the Texas factory in the United States, the weekly output of Tesla’s Texas factory Model Y has also approached 1,000.