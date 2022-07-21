Shanghai (July 2022) – Coming from London with exquisite life aesthetics, luxury silk home furnishing brand SILKY MIRACLE and American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat launched a cross-border joint series, bringing A fun collision of quality home fashion and street art.

The cross-border joint series between SILKY MIRACLE and Basquiat originates from the fusion and collision of beautiful and innovative home fashion and trends, as well as street art culture. Inspired by Basquiat’s three iconic creations “Equals Pi”, “Beat Bop” and “Popeye has no Pork in his Diet”, this joint series is full of individual brushstrokes and highly recognizable Street style is creatively presented in the form of spray painting on SILKY MIRACLE luxury silk fabrics, including unisex men’s and women’s homewear suits, silk shirts and decorative silk pillows, etc. It is the pursuit of the quality of artistic home life and the pursuit of artistry. ‘s tribute.

SILKY MIRACLE X BASQUIAT SILK PJ SET

SILKY MIRACLE X BASQUIAT SILK PJ SET

One of the legendary works of Jean-Michel Basquiat, “Beat Bop”, is creatively displayed on silk fabrics in the classic SILKY MIRACLE homewear. The same style for men and women, UNISEX neutral style, free and casual, full of New York street style; it is a beautiful display of artistic trend.

SILKY MIRACLE X BASQUIAT SILK HALF-Sleeve Pajama Set

SILKY MIRACLE X BASQUIAT SILK HALF-Sleeve Pajama Set

The representative work “Popeye has no Pork in his Diet” by Jean-Michel Basquiat is creatively presented on SILKY MIRACLE silk fabric. Cuban collar half-sleeve shirts are paired with loose shorts, incorporating capricious patterns, alphabet symbols in rich colors, and Get streetwear is full of modern trends.

SILKY MIRACLE X BASQUIAT SILK SHIRT

SILKY MIRACLE X BASQUIAT SILK SHIRT

One of the representative works of Jean-Michel Basquiat, “Equals Pi”, is creatively presented on SILKY MIRACLE silk fabric. The fresh base color and the casual oversize shirt version, the unisex feeling of the same style for men and women, and the right length design show the vitality and neutral coolness of the New York streets.

SILKY MIRACLE X BASQUIAT SILK HOME CUSHION

One of the works of Jean-Michel Basquiat, “Equals Pi”, is creatively presented on SILKY MIRACLE silk fabric. Lines, symbols, letters and other elements in Basquiat’s works, free and unique composition, with fresh and bright color collision and soft and silky texture, add a sense of trendy artistic atmosphere to home life.

Jean-Michel BasquiatJEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT:

Jean-Michel Basquiat, artist, one of the representatives of Art Nouveau. Basquiat’s work is edgy and raw, with bold colors and compositions; his paintings are often covered with a variety of street art-inspired words and symbols: letters, numbers, signs and symbols, among other elements. Basquiat’s artistic career has explored many aspects of cultural phenomena, incorporating unique insight and outstanding graphic expression, bringing an important contribution to art and culture that continues to this day. © Estate of Jean-Michel Basquiat. Licensed by Artestar, New York.

SILKY MIRACLE

SILKYMIRACLE

The SILKYMIRACLE brand was born in the United Kingdom. In 2018, the first brand concept store in China was opened in Shanghai 66 Plaza. The brand’s product line covers everything from silk bedding to silk loungewear to haute couture collections. At the same time, it also provides special customized “BESPOKE” services for VIPs, that is, customized silk bedding according to your special needs; personalized customized services for home clothes, aiming to interpret the personalized service experience of British luxury home furnishing.

SILKY MIRACLE China official website: www.silkymiracle.cn

SILKY MIRACLEChinese boutiques:

Shanghai Plaza 66 Boutique:

Address: Shop 410A, Plaza 66, No. 1266 Nanjing West Road, Jing’an District, Shanghai

Shanghai Miracle | Living Home Boutique:

Address: No. 118, Tongren Road, Jing’an District, Shanghai

Beijing SKP store:

Address: No. 87 Jianguo Road, Chaoyang District, Beijing, China

Nanjing Deji Boutique:

Address: F607, Phase II, No. 18, Zhongshan Road, Xuanwu District, Nanjing

Hangzhou Tower Boutique:

Room 305, 3rd Floor, Block D, Hangzhou Building, No. 1 Wulin Plaza, Hangzhou

Hangzhou Mixc City boutique:

L243, 2nd Floor, Hangzhou Mixc City, No. 701 Fuchun Road, Jianggan District, Hangzhou

Xiamen Mixc City Boutique:

L226A, 2nd Floor, No. 99, Hubin East Road, Siming District, Xiamen

Xi’an SKP Boutique

Room 5016-1, Building B, SKP 5th Floor, No. 261, Chang’an North Road, Beilin District, Xi’an

