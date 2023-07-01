Home » China: central bank promises actions to stabilize the yuan
Business

China: central bank promises actions to stabilize the yuan

by admin
China: central bank promises actions to stabilize the yuan

China‘s central bank has promised to step up efforts to stabilize the yuan, which has been declining, approaching its lowest level in 15 years. This move raises concerns about the strength of the economic recovery of Asia’s largest economy.

In a statement released today, the People’s Bank of China announced it would take “comprehensive measures and stabilize expectations” regarding the local currency. Furthermore, in its quarterly report on monetary policy, the institute said that it “will resolutely prevent the risks of large fluctuations”.

Finally, the monetary authority has promised to increase support for the wider economy, given that domestic demand is not yet “strong”. This pledge was reaffirmed after today’s data on manufacturing activity, which continued to contract in June, and services activity, which lost momentum over the past month.

See also  The European Bank Management Committee said it will stop raising interest rates in the summer Goldman Sachs is expected to be 100 basis points away from the terminal interest rate provided by the Financial Associated Press

You may also like

Competing for Hegemony in the VR/AR Track: A...

Minimum wage, united opposition. Political turning point, but...

Dollar Index Weakens as Consumer Spending Data Raises...

Labor market: Number of unemployed increases in June

ECB: Lagarde, the “Mrs. Zerbino” strikes again

Can Non-Farm Payrolls Provide Clarity on the Fed’s...

Flashpoints – Riots in France for the fourth...

France on the verge of civil war. Macron:...

tracking employees? This is the real meaning behind...

Iran – Iran has refused Merz’s visit to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy