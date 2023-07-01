Luka Petrović addressing Kristijan Šmit | Info

In his address to Kristijan Šmit, the General Secretary of the SNSD, Luka Petrović, stated that, in anticipation of his quasi-decisions, he wanted to immediately tell him that no one would hear, see, read, appreciate, or publish them in the Official Gazette of the Republika Srpska.

Source: YouTube/RTRS

The address of the General Secretary of the SNSD addressed to Šmit Srna is transmitted in its entirety:

“Her Kristiane,

we address you as we would address any ordinary person who is without valid documents in our country, a stray official without a diplomatic passport, a worker without a work permit, a tourist, a migrant or an unknown person.

We are speaking to you, therefore, only as to any individual who seems to be unclear about the domestic laws or his rights in our house or the ‘representative’ of such a group.

If you already dare to make any proclamation, which you will christen as a quasi-decision, quasi-order, sanction or whatever you call it, try to explain within it, for example, a model, a way, how the Republika Srpska can provide a representative in the European institutions in the process and after joining the EU, or invest at least a moment of your extremely well-paid time, to explain to us the model, the way, how to stay on the course of European integration, without breaking absolutely all spiritual, cultural and any other ties with our fraternal Slavic peoples in Russia , Belarus and Ukraine, or, if you can’t do any of that, try to bring us at least one factory from your country to employ our hard-working people – in peace, so that they don’t go to your country to work, or before those same you don’t rename the factories again and turn them into labor camps – in the war, which because of you and your sick ambitions and aspirations to dominate and rule the planet forever, is certain again on the soil of Europe.

You’ve read Andrić, it’s questionable how much you understood him, so I’ll end this short address with his words, or I’ll rather direct it to my scribe: ‘Next! Write: one steel saw, small German. One!'”.

SRNA

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

