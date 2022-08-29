Home Business China Council for the Promotion of International Trade: The main current difficulties of foreign trade companies are slow logistics, high costs, and few orders – yqqlm
Business

China Council for the Promotion of International Trade: The main current difficulties of foreign trade companies are slow logistics, high costs, and few orders – yqqlm

by admin
China Council for the Promotion of International Trade: The main current difficulties of foreign trade companies are slow logistics, high costs, and few orders – yqqlm
</p> <p> <a data-ail="522263" target="_blank" href="https://www.breakinglatest.news/tag/china/" >China</a> Council for the Promotion of International Trade: The main current difficulties of foreign trade companies are slow logistics, high costs, and few orders – yqqlm<br /> news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/public.css” />news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/share_style0_16.css” />

news.google.com/__i/rss/rd/articles/images/css1.css” rel=”stylesheet” type=”text/css” />

Home > News > Finance

China Council for the Promotion of International Trade: The main current difficulties of foreign trade enterprises are slow logistics, high costs, and few orders

2022-08-29 17:44

Source: Securities Times

Author: Jiang Dan

Securities Times

Jiang Dan

2022-08-29 17:44

Securities Times News, on August 29, Sun Xiao, spokesperson of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and Secretary-General of the China Chamber of International Commerce, said at a monthly regular press conference that a recent questionnaire survey conducted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade on more than 500 enterprises showed that enterprises The main difficulties currently faced are slow logistics, high cost and few orders. 56% of companies said that raw material prices and logistics costs are high. 62.5% of the companies indicated that orders were unstable, with more short orders and small orders, and fewer long orders and large orders.

Sun Xiao said that the appeals of enterprises mainly focus on maintaining the stability and smoothness of international and domestic logistics, implementing rescue and assistance policies, and facilitating cross-border personnel exchanges. Some companies are looking forward to resuming domestic exhibitions and opening overseas exhibitions to obtain more orders.

Sun Xiao also mentioned that in the past three months, with the effective control of the domestic epidemic, especially the accelerated implementation of the national economic stabilization package, foreign trade imports and exports have stabilized and rebounded, and business expectations and confidence are gradually improving. (Jiang Dan)

Disclaimer: Securities Times strives for true and accurate information. The content mentioned in the article is for reference only and does not constitute substantive investment advice. Operational risks are based on this.

  • Securities Times APP
  • WeChat public account



    • 4827956

    China Council for the Promotion of International Trade: The main current difficulties of foreign trade enterprises are slow logistics, high costs, and few orders

    6878

    Finance

    news

    1431

    Jiang Dan

    2022-08-29

    See also  ECB, debt alarm: "Governments prepare credible plans to return at the end of the pandemic"

    You may also like

    The first collapse of school?Many netizens reported that...

    Heavy Wall Street, there is still the echo...

    The Opening of the 2022 Global Technology Transfer...

    Murano turns off the glassworks: it is too...

    Bitcoin slips under the wall $ 20,000, then...

    Stinging on hotels, average bill of 120 thousand...

    Codacons, electricity bills at +241 euros per family...

    Italian Exhibition Group, sales recovering and the balance...

    Piazza Affari closes moderately down, Unicredit and Intesa...

    Wutong Automobile Association released the strategic upgrade “Interactive...

    Leave a Comment

    Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

    Privacy & Cookies Policy