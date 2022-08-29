Securities Times News, on August 29, Sun Xiao, spokesperson of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade and Secretary-General of the China Chamber of International Commerce, said at a monthly regular press conference that a recent questionnaire survey conducted by the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade on more than 500 enterprises showed that enterprises The main difficulties currently faced are slow logistics, high cost and few orders. 56% of companies said that raw material prices and logistics costs are high. 62.5% of the companies indicated that orders were unstable, with more short orders and small orders, and fewer long orders and large orders.

Sun Xiao said that the appeals of enterprises mainly focus on maintaining the stability and smoothness of international and domestic logistics, implementing rescue and assistance policies, and facilitating cross-border personnel exchanges. Some companies are looking forward to resuming domestic exhibitions and opening overseas exhibitions to obtain more orders.

Sun Xiao also mentioned that in the past three months, with the effective control of the domestic epidemic, especially the accelerated implementation of the national economic stabilization package, foreign trade imports and exports have stabilized and rebounded, and business expectations and confidence are gradually improving. (Jiang Dan)