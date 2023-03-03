



News from IT House on March 3, at the China Mobile Computing Power Network 400G All-optical Network Technology Trial Phase Summary and Industry Promotion Seminar held on March 2,China Mobile released the world’s longest-distance 400G optical transmission live network technology test networkand proposed to accelerate the development of 400G high-speed optical transmission industry.

This transmission network spans the four provinces of Zhejiang, Jiangxi, Hunan, and Guizhou, involving 45 optical transmission sections.Realize 5616 km ultra-long-distance terrestrial real-time live network transmissionIt also set a new record for the transmission distance of the 400G QPSK (Quadrature Phase Shift Keying) non-electric relay live network.

at present,China Mobile operates the world’s largest 100G OTN (Optical Transport Network) network. The 400G all-optical network technology of the computing power network verified this time will provide strong support for faster transmission speed, larger capacity and lower delay of computing network services.

IT House learned from the data released by China Mobile that compared with the 100G OTN (Optical Transport Network) network, the bandwidth of the 400G system has been increased by four times, and the transmission “single lane” has become “four lanes”.Save more than 10% power consumption and reduce latency by 10%。

Duan Xiaodong, vice president of China Mobile Research Institute, said that the phased results of the 400G technology test were released this time, and the long-distance 400G QPSK technology route was proposed.It is an important milestone in the intergenerational evolution of optical transmission technology from 100G to 400G。



