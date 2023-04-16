China Resources Group and the three major wine companies appeared at the Sugar and Wine Fair, and the liquor “Explorer” blew the horn of national efforts_Oriental Fortune Network

From April 12th to 14th, the 108th National Sugar and Wine Commodity Fair (referred to as the Sugar and Wine Fair) was held as scheduled in the two exhibition halls of Western China International Expo City and Chengdu Century City New International Convention and Exhibition Center, with participants from 42 countries and regions A total of 6,517 well-known food and alcohol companies participated in the exhibition, and the scale of the exhibition broke the record of the National Sugar and Wine Fair.

In the wine sector, asLiquorChina Resources Liquor, a newcomer to the industry, also got admission tickets.Booth No. 001 of Chengdu Century City New International Convention and Exhibition Center, the three major brands of China ResourcesLiquorThe brand made a collective appearance and showed the outside worldGolden Seed WineYe , JingzhiLiquorThe new look of the wine industry after Hejinsha Wine Industry was incorporated into China Resources.

In the eyes of industry insiders, the China Food and Drinks Fair is known as “the barometer of the wine industry” and “the best meeting in the world“. The national effort officially sounded the horn.

The three major wine companies of China Resources Group appeared in the sugar and wine fair

Chengdu Century City New International Convention and Exhibition Center is a special session for the wine sector, includingKweichow Moutai、Wuliangye、Luzhou Laojiao、Shanxi FenjiuAnd other famous wine brands set up their exhibitions one by one. Booth No. 001 of the China Resources Baijiu family was built separately on the square outside the exhibition hall. The traditional exhibition hall with many technological elements has become a beautiful scenery at this year’s sugar and wine fair.

According to the person in charge of China Resources Liquor Industry, the design of the exhibition hall of this sugar and wine fair is inspired by the flow of liquor, expressing the dynamics, texture and graceful lines of liquor in an artistic way. At the same time, it uses modern technology elements such as sound, light and video to convey the importance and pursuit of the combination of technology and traditional culture by China Resources Wine Industry through giant naked-eye 3D screens and robotic arm bartending. At the same time, Jinsha Liquor, Jingzhi Baijiu,Golden Seed WineThe three brand exhibition areas of the industry will display their respective brand images through electronic history scrolls, optical illusion art techniques, and vigorous growth of seeds.

In the exhibition hall with a strong sense of modernity, the three major brand exhibition areas of China Resources Group have their own characteristics, expressing different concepts and displaying different brand images with different theme design styles.

Specifically, the Jinsha wine industry area is dominated by yellow tones, elegant and atmospheric, focusing on the inheritance and innovation of ancient collections; the color prism, trompe l’oeil art, and robotic arm bartending in the Jingzhi Baijiu area, where history and fashion coexist, with a full sense of design , aiming to express the beauty of mellow fragrance for five thousand years; and in the golden seed exhibition area, among the huge simulated green plants,Golden Seed WineSuspended on it, a beam of light illuminates the product directly, making people feel the vigorous power of seeds in the impactful collision and interweaving of light and green.

The No. 1 seed wine that has just been launched has attracted many exhibitors to stop and understand, while Jingzhi Baijiu usedrobotThe automatic bartender became a “bartender” on the spot, which attracted everyone’s active participation.

According to the relevant personnel of Jingzhi Baijiu, a new product of Jingzhi Baijiu – the new product of real vintage wine will also be launched soon.

In addition, the China Resources Baijiu booth also innovatively created a brand image ambassador, implying that China Resources Liquornew worldexplorer. The three brand image ambassadors dressed in brightly colored and stylish clothing, displayed products in the exhibition area, paraded around the venue, and took photos with them, vividly displaying the image of China Resources Wines in a unique and impressive way.

In fact, although China Resources Liquor is a newcomer in the liquor industry, its operators are veterans of the liquor industry and even the consumer goods industry. Therefore, China Resources Liquor has become one of the most talked-about brand companies during this sugar and wine fair. First, it not only attracted the attention of the media, but also attracted the attention of the same industry.

A person in charge of a well-known wine company expressed his optimism about Golden Seed Liquor, “China Resources has very strong market channels, and will bring different changes to Golden Seed in terms of corporate governance, management mechanism, cultural construction, and talent training. I am very optimistic about Golden Seed Wine. The future development of seeds.”

Liquor “Explorer” blew the horn of national efforts

Looking at the liquor territory of China Resources, in August 2021, China Resources Liquor announced the acquisition of a 60% stake in Jingzhi Baijiu, a subsidiary of Jingzhi Liquor Industry, and included Jingzhi Baijiu in its pocket. In February 2022, China Resources Strategic Investment Co., Ltd. (CR Strategic Investment), a wholly-owned subsidiary of China Resources (Group) Co., Ltd., acquired Golden Seed Wine HoldingsshareholderWith a 49% stake in Golden Seed Group, it became the second largest shareholder of Golden Seed Group. January 10, 2023China Resources Beer12.3 billion yuan won 55.19% equity of Jinsha wine industry.

After Maotai-flavored Baijiu Jinsha Liquor, Sesame-flavored Baijiu Jingzhi Liquor and Fuhexiang Baijiu Golden Seed Liquor were incorporated into China Resources, the liquor sector of China Resources has formed a matrix advantage. However, how to make baijiu well is a subject to be solved before China Resources. Fortunately, China Resources is already taking action.

Earlier this year,China Resources BeerAdjust the organizational structure and set up two major business divisions, China Resources Wine and China Resources Snowflakes. This means thatChina Resources BeerThe “beer + white” dual empowerment model has entered a new stage of development.

Today, members of the China Resources Baijiu family made a collective appearance at the Sugar and Wine Fair. This is not only an opportunity to showcase the brand, but also a “pre-run” warm-up for the national market.

It is understood that as the head of China Resources Beer, Hou Xiaohai, CEO of China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co., Ltd., together with China Resources Liquor, and the heads of China Resources’ three major liquor companies also appeared at the sugar and wine fair. Everywhere it goes, it will trigger the “containment” of the media and wine industry people, and more traffic will be given to China Resources Wine Industry.At the same time, Hou Xiaohai and othersexecutivesThen he became the guest of honor at various forums during the China Food and Drinks Fair.

There is no turning back when the bow is opened, and the curtain of China Resources’ liquor production has been opened. China Resources Beer, a leader in the beer industry, is also the first case of a large domestic beer company producing baijiu. Can China Resources Beer make baijiu well? Now that the entire liquor industry is entering a period of adjustment, how will China Resources’ three major liquor brands develop their strengths in the future? At the Sugar and Wine Fair, the voices of China Resources Beer executives in different forums also provided a preliminary answer for how China Resources Beer makes baijiu.

“Beer + white” dual empowerment can be expected in the future

According to data released by the China Alcoholic Drinks Association, in 2022, there will be 963 designated liquor companies, with an output of 6.712 million kiloliters, a year-on-year decrease of 5.6% (a new low in the past ten years). Under the situation of all-round and in-depth competition among industries and enterprises, the liquor industry has begun to enter a period of adjustment and transformation.

Faced with changes in the market environment, Hou Xiaohai said that with the rise of China‘s liquor industry, baijiu should be self-improving. Under the opportunity of broad market demand, China Resources Beer, as the industry leader, assumed its responsibility and took advantage of the trend to enter the liquor field. “China Resources Beer has just entered the threshold of China‘s liquor industry, which coincides with the period of in-depth adjustment of liquor. Standing out from the encirclement is also a problem that Chinese liquor companies need to think about together.”

In Hou Xiaohai’s view, no great liquor company is born, it is born through the hard work of generations of people. In the future, China Resources Beer will learn from excellent liquor companies, learn from famous companies’ persistence in craftsmanship and quality, excavation of history and culture, protection of ecological environment, and brand building. Through learning, input “fresh and high-quality blood” to rejuvenate the ability of liquor.

China Resources Beer will also explore in terms of organization, brand, product, channel reshaping and new business models. For example, in terms of channels, “We hope to help China Resources Wine Industry become bigger. The in-depth combination of business creates a unique new business model of China Resources Wine Industry.”

It is worth mentioning that among the three major flavor liquor brands of China Resources, Jinsha Liquor has attracted the attention of the industry as a sauce-flavored liquor. Although the soy sauce and wine industry has begun to pull back, there are many topics about soy sauce and wine at this sugar and wine fair.

Wei Qiang, the person in charge of China Resources Wine Industry, chief financial officer of China Resources Beer (Holdings) Co., Ltd., and general manager of China Resources Wine Industry, shared in-depth and detailed “Why China Resources Wine Industry Why choose Jinsha to make sauce wine”.

Wei Qiang said that over the years, the sauce wine category has experienced high growth, high price, high quality, and high gross profit. In the future, with the economic recovery and relying on the country’s strong economic strength, Maotai liquor will still be the biggest engine for the high-quality development of China‘s liquor industry, and its market share in Chinese liquor will increase.

Regarding the choice of Jinsha Winery, Wei Qiang gave the reason that Jinsha Winery is located in the upper reaches of the Chishui River and has the advantage of being the main production area of ​​sauce wine. At the same time, the good brand image of Jinsha Liquor has the momentum for further development and growth in terms of technology, craftsmanship and quality. Based on the above foundation, Jinsha Liquor will become the iconic, leading and nationally developed brand and liquor base of China Resources Beer.

As the general manager of Jinsha Liquor, Fan Shikai, who has worked in the beer industry for 22 years and has just “entered” the liquor industry for more than two months, is no longer a stranger to Jinsha Liquor.

Fan Shikai said that the organizational remodeling, channel remodeling and brand remodeling of Jinsha Liquor are progressing in an orderly manner. In March, the company conducted a market surveyresearchIn order to lock the company, five advantages should be established: first, production area advantages; second, production capacity advantages; third, quality advantages; fourth, market advantages; fifth, brand advantages.

In Fan Shikai’s view, the current production capacity of Jinsha is 24,000 tons, and the expansion capacity plan is 30,000 tons. The production capacity of more than 50,000 tons will be the advantage of Jinsha’s quality assurance. In terms of market advantages, the sales management advantage is the core advantage of Sands. In terms of market order management, inventory planning management, effective price adjustment and control, China Resources Beer has rich experience. Through China Resources Wine Industry, it will give Sands organization , culture and channel empowerment.

It is worth noting that China Resources Liquor has also formulated a plan to explore “alcoholnew world“Three-year strategy, from learning and exploration to optimization and improvement to development and growth,” China Resources Liquor expects to form a unique competitiveness through business practice during this round of in-depth adjustment of liquor, and have its own side and high in the liquor industry in the future. Quality Sustainability. “Hou Xiaohai said so.

Some people in the industry said that the appearance at the China Food and Drinks Fair is a sign that China Resources Liquor is actively exploring liquornew worldAn important part of strategic advancement, it is hoped that the grand event will fully display the brand image of China Resources liquor, further expand product influence and communication, and convey the voice and practice of exploring the new world of liquor.

The National Sugar and Wine Commodities Fair, founded in 1955, is aChinese foodA large-scale professional exhibition with a long history, a large scale and far-reaching influence in the wine industry, it is known as “the barometer of the wine industry” and “the best meeting in the world“. China Resources liquor brands made a concentrated appearance at the Spring Sugar and Wine Fair, and the interaction with distributors sounded the clarion call for their march to the whole country. Under the background of the liquor industry entering a period of adjustment, what surprises China Resources will bring to the industry by making liquor, let us wait and see.

(Article Source:securitiesdaily)