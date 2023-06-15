Home » China – SPD supports EU appeal for Huawei ban
Berlin (German news agency) – SPD foreign politician Nils Schmid welcomed EU Commissioner Thierry Breton’s appeal to remove Chinese hardware from the European mobile network. “We have to exhaust all possibilities to protect our critical 5G infrastructure. Therefore, the expansion of components from unreliable providers should not be taboo,” Schmid told the “Handelsblatt” (Friday edition).

When modernizing the telecommunications network, the following must apply: security before speed. “After all, it’s about setting the course for decades.” Schmid demanded the consistent application of the EU recommendations and the provisions of the German IT security law.

“The callousness with which the German telecom companies oppose the clearly declared political will of the German Bundestag is unacceptable.” Breton had called on the EU member states and telecommunications companies on Thursday to accelerate the “replacement of high-risk providers from their 5G networks”. There is a high proportion of Chinese hardware in the German mobile networks in particular.

